"Guests loved celebrating the 60th anniversary of Tim Hortons with us last year and it inspired us to bring back some classic Roll Up cups this year for a limited time –get them while you can as we expect they'll go fast!" said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"There are more ways to earn digital Rolls with eligible hot or cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches or wraps, and lunch or dinner food items, and even more prizes available to be won by playing in the Tims app. We're excited to give guests the chance to win amazing prizes like vehicles, vacations and electronics – plus everyone loves winning a free coffee, donut or box of Timbits!"

The prizes for this year's Roll Up To Win™ contest include:

• Volkswagen All-Electric ID. Buzz vehicles – with Digital & Cup Rolls • 7-night all-inclusive vacations from SellOffVacations – with Digital & Cup Rolls • Samsung Crystal UHD DU8000 4K Smart TVs – with Cup Rolls • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Smartphones – with Digital Rolls • $1,000 Rakuten Cash – with Digital & Cup Rolls • $10 Rakuten Cash – with Digital Rolls • Bass Pro Shops ATVs – with Cup Rolls • Bass Pro Shops Side-by-Sides– with Digital Rolls • Bass Pro Shops $50 Gift Cards – with Digital Rolls • SiriusXM Ultimate Stanley Cup® Final Experience Prizes – with Digital Rolls • SiriusXM 6-month All Access (App only) subscription – with Digital Rolls • Crave Basic Subscriptions - 2-months on us – with Digital Rolls • TSN+ Subscriptions - 2-months on us – with Digital Rolls • Instax® Mini 12 Instant Camera and Film Bundles – with Digital Rolls • Instax® Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer and Film Bundles – with Digital Rolls • Journie Rewards $1,000 Gas Gift Card – with Digital Rolls • Journie Rewards Gas Discount Codes – with Digital Rolls • Hudson's Bay $10 Promotional eGift Card – with Digital Rolls • Home Hardware $50 eGift Cards – with Digital Rolls • Parks Canada Discovery Passes – with Digital Rolls • Float-Eh Moose Inflatable Pool Floats – with Digital Rolls • The Athletic 3-month subscriptions – with Digital Rolls • Skullcandy Crusher® ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones – with Digital Rolls • Skullcandy Dime® 3 True Wireless Earbuds – with Digital Rolls • Skullcandy $25 Codes Gift Cards – with Digital Rolls • Cineplex Free Movies for a Year – with Digital Rolls • Cineplex CineClub Annual Memberships – with Digital Rolls • Endy free mattress – with Digital Rolls • Endy $50 Gift Codes – with Digital Rolls • TimShop.ca Tims Retro products – with Digital Rolls • Coffees & Free Donuts – with Digital Rolls & Cup Rolls • 10-Pack Timbits® – with Digital Rolls • $25 Tims Gift Card – with Digital Rolls • Tims Rewards Points – with Digital Rolls

Here are the many ways guests can earn digital Rolls by being a Tims Rewards member and playing in the Tims app:

Today through March 23 , Tims Rewards members can earn one digital Roll for each eligible purchase of a select hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, or lunch or dinner food item.

, Tims Rewards members can earn one digital Roll for each eligible purchase of a select hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, or lunch or dinner food item. Tims Rewards members will also receive an extra bonus digital Roll when they bring their own reusable cup to their local Tims with purchase of an eligible hot or cold beverage.

Tims Rewards members can earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product at a Tim Hortons restaurant. Tims fans can also earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product from participating retailers after submitting a valid receipt through timsathomepromotion.ca.

restaurant. Tims fans can also earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product from participating retailers after submitting a valid receipt through timsathomepromotion.ca. Tims Rewards members can also earn 50 bonus digital Rolls after successfully opening a new Tims Mastercard, powered by Neo Financial™. Plus, Tims Mastercard cardholders can earn a daily bonus digital Roll by making at least one purchase every day using their card**.

For more details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca.

Rules apply. Canada only. No purchase necessary. Starts February 24/25 and ends March 23/25, cup roll period will close once cups have been depleted (check in-restaurant before ordering). Open to residents of Canada aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). Registered Tims Rewards account required to reveal digital rolls. All digital rolls must be revealed by April 4, 2025. Skill-testing question required. See www.rolluptowin.ca or visit the app for full contest rules and regulations. ©Tim Hortons, 2025.



**The secured version of the Tims® Mastercard requires successfully funding the Tims® Mastercard® account which may take up to a period of seven (7) business days.

The Tims® Mastercard is only available to Canadian residents.

The Tims® Mastercard is issued by Neo Financial™ pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

Mastercard and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Inc. Tims Financial is a registered trademark of Tim Hortons Canada.

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Final logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

