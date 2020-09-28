Roland Berger welcomes Oona Stock to its managing team
Sep 28, 2020, 09:32 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In the context of its development in Canada, Roland Berger is very proud to announce that Oona Stock is joining its managing team.
"Oona will support us in the development of our activities in Canada and of our global leadership and organization practice. In addition, she will bring us her experience in the transformation of major international institutions, her knowledge of major Canadian investors and her unique expertise in talent development, which is a major challenge ", declared Dominique Gautier Managing Partner of Roland Berger Canada.
Oona Stock owns more than 25 years of operational and consulting experience. Oona has been a Partner at SECOR and KPMG before being Senior Vice-President, Talent and Performance, at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Oona has been steering the initiative: "Diversity in investment" for the "Investors Leadership Network", a collaborative platform bringing together 14 major global investment funds set up during the G7 under Canada's leadership in 2018" Oona is also highly committed to serve our community.
About Roland Berger
Roland Berger, founded in 1967, is a world leading top-management consulting firm of European origin. With more than 2400 employees in 34 countries, the company operates from 50 offices across the world. Roland Berger is an independent company, solely owned by its 220 Partners.
SOURCE Roland Berger Strategy Consultants
For further information: Marc-Antoine Farly, Morin Public Relations, [email protected], Cell. : 514 444-3556