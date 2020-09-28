Roland Berger welcomes Oona Stock to its managing team

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In the context of its development in Canada, Roland Berger is very proud to announce that Oona Stock is joining its managing team.

"Oona will support us in the development of our activities in Canada and of our global leadership and organization practice. In addition, she will bring us her experience in the transformation of major international institutions, her knowledge of major Canadian investors and her unique expertise in talent development, which is a major challenge ", declared Dominique Gautier Managing Partner of Roland Berger Canada.