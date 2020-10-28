Roland Berger welcomes Christiane Bergevin to its team

Christiane brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, project and risk structuring, and financing of resource, transport and infrastructure projects on all continents, in addition to a financial sector background and a focus on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) investing.

Christiane held executive positions with SNC-Lavalin – notably as president of SNC-Lavalin Capital – as well as with Desjardins Group and Hydro One. Ms. Bergevin brings extensive directorship experience with leading organizations in Canada and in Europe. She is a former Chair and serves as Governor of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

