Roland Berger strengthens its Canadian activities with the opening of an office in Toronto and the arrival of two new partners

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Roland Berger, one of the world's leading business management and strategic planning consulting firms, is pleased to announce the opening of its 52nd office in Toronto. The firm was already present in Canada since 2012 with its Montreal office and a team of close to 30 consultants.

The management team will also be strengthened by the arrival of two new partners, Rahul Gangal and Wim D'Hondt, under the leadership of Dominique Gautier. With over 25 years of professional consulting experience. Dominique joined Roland Berger in 2000 and the Montreal office in 2016.

"These initiatives represent another step in the firm's North American growth strategy and, in addition to the recent acquisition of the energy and utilities consulting firm Enovation Partners in the United States, will extend the firm's industry coverage in the local market," said Dominique Gautier.

Rahul Gangal, a partner at Roland Berger since 2013 in India, has joined the new Toronto office. Rahul advises clients from a wide range of industries, from automotive, aerospace, defense, engineering products to infrastructure. Rahul is a specialist in growth strategy, operational performance, market entry and exit, and turnaround strategy. Before joining Roland Berger, Rahul worked across industry and private equity in India and UK for nearly two decades. He holds a degree in economics from the University of Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in New Delhi, and has pursued executive education at Harvard Business School.

Wim D'Hondt is a global business strategist with 20 years of experience in the fields of technology, media and communication. He also has a proven track record of advising private equity and venture capital firms worldwide. Before joining Roland Berger, Wim was a partner with Momenta Partners, a leading advisory on connected industry and venture capital, as well as Accenture Strategy and Nokia. Wim holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia and two degrees in telecommunications engineering from the Universities of Darmstadt in Germany and Ghent in Belgium.

Dominique Gautier began his career with the Lagardère Group before joining A.T Kearney. At Roland Berger, he contributed to the development of the firm's activities in Morocco and managed the Government and Public-Sector Competence Centre for Europe. He holds a master's degree in business management from HEC Paris, a degree in Philosophy from Sorbonne University in Paris, and a degree in Geopolitics from the Centre d'Études Diplomatique et Stratégique in Paris.

About Roland Berger

Founded in 1967, Roland Berger is one of the world's leading management and strategy consultants and the first firm of European origin. With 2,400 employees in 36 countries, the firm has 52 offices worldwide and operates in all major international markets. Inaugurated in 2012, the Montreal office now has more than 25 experienced consultants. Roland Berger Canada has advised numerous clients in the definition and execution of competitiveness studies, performance improvement plans and international growth strategies in various sectors such as aerospace, automotive, transportation, energy, financial services, media, consumer goods, public services and manufacturing.

www.rolandberger.com

SOURCE Roland Berger Strategy Consultants

For further information: Marc-Antoine Farly, Morin Public Relations, marc-antoine@morinrp.com, Tel.: 514 289-8688, ext. 250, Cell. : 514 444-3556