Rokmaster Receives Approval for Two Exploration Permits on the Gold-Silver-Copper-Zinc Selkirk Project

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update for its 100% owned Selkirk Project.

Revel North (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Keystone (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Downie Gold (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

The Selkirk Project is comprised of three properties: (a) the Keystone Property; (b) the Downie Gold Property; and (c) the Rift Property located north of Revelstoke in southeastern British Columbia (Figure 1). These three properties have been steadily advanced by Rokmaster since 2021 with positive results generated from geological mapping, prospecting, channel sampling, and soil sampling.

A three year Multi-year Area Based Exploration Permit ("MYAB Permit") has now been approved on the Keystone Property by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. The MYAB Permit allows for up to 20 helicopter-supported drill sites and 7 helicopter pads. Both Replacement and vein-hosted sphalerite and galena mineralization has been discovered throughout the large Keystone Property during field work programs conducted between 2021 and 2024 (Figure 2). The rock grab samples have returned significant values of zinc, lead, silver and gold concentrated in two main areas of the Property where zones of dense quartz-galena-sphalerite veining is hosted in deformed dolostone. The northern extension of the mapped Akolkolex Thrust fault occurs within and proximal to the property, providing potential for orogenic-style gold mineralization.

Another separate three year MYAB Permit has also now been approved on the Downie Gold Property by the British Columbia Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. The MYAB Permit allows for up to 15 helicopter-supported drill sites and 6 helicopter pads. The Downie Gold Property hosts elevated gold in massive pyrrhotite-pyrite-galena mineralization associated with discordant stockwork veins and silicification in limestone rocks at the KJ Zone (Figure 3). In 2022, channel sample KJ6 returned 7.51 g/t Au, 616.14 g/t Ag, 7.93% Pb, and 1.72 % Zn over 3.50 meters (see news release dated December 19, 2022). At the Melt Zone in the western portion of the Downie Gold Property, skarn-style massive pyrrhotite and sphalerite mineralization locally hosts elevated gold proximal to the Goldstream Pluton.

Also included in the Selkirk Project is the 299 hectare Rift Property which hosts an exposure of a stratabound high-grade sphalerite-galena horizon with an intersection of high-grade zinc approximately 460 m to the east in drillhole M-85-2. See news release dated November 5, 2024 for more details on Selkirk Project.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"We are very pleased to receive exploration permits allowing for drill testing on the multiple targets Rokmaster has generated on the Selkirk Project with detailed work over a number of years. The Keystone and Downie Gold Properties feature impressive polymetallic gold, silver, lead, and zinc mineralization in surface exposures which have yet to be thoroughly drilled to test the high potential at depth."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo. who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For more information please contact Mr. John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., [email protected], Ph. +1 (604) 290-4647 or by website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171