Rokmaster Provides Update for Fieldwork on Nechako Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for ongoing fieldwork on the Nechako Project.

The Nechako Project area totals 27,178 hectares (271 km2) across three properties located in west-central British Columbia. Despite significant improvements in access by logging and in outcrop exposure by fires, the region remains an underexplored portion of the productive Stikine terrane which hosts many past producing deposits and advanced development projects (Figure 1).

Fieldwork beginning in May 2025 has already completed several key goals:

Ongoing prospecting and mapping on the Fox-Coconut and Mystery Properties including the collection of samples for spectral analysis.

Initial prospecting and soil sampling program completed on the Hanson Property resulted in the collection of 61 rock samples, 304 soil samples, and one sample for geochronology.

Airborne high-resolution magnetic surveys completed 70 line-km over the Fox Showing and 176 line-km over the central portion of the Mystery Property.

A field visit to the project properties by Mr. Alan J. Wilson , renowned expert in porphyry copper systems confirmed highly encouraging potassic alteration related to chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization on Rokmaster's Mystery and Hanson Properties.

Fieldwork plans for this August include:

Ongoing permitting work on the Hanson and Mystery Properties.

Trenching and sampling of the NW Structure on the Coconut Property.

A large phase of prospecting, mapping, and channel sampling on the Mystery Property.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The field crews are off to a great start on the Nechako Project. After the first dedicated field work program on the Hanson Property we are very encouraged by what was observed in the field and are looking forward to the geochemical results. Work is ongoing on the Fox-Coconut and Mystery Properties where multiple datasets will be added to and combined together to develop robust targets for high-grade gold - silver mineralization and significant porphyry Cu-(Au-Mo) mineralization."

