Rokmaster Provides Update on the Nechako Project

The Nechako Project is located in west-central British Columbia within the prolific Stikine terrane with several past producing deposits and advanced development projects in the region (Figure 1). Rokmaster has an option to acquire up to 100% of two road-accessible properties, the Mystery and Fox-Coconut properties, comprising the Nechako Project which when combined totals 21,755 hectares. Each property in the Nechako Project features positive historical exploration work which Rokmaster aims to build on and refine to develop compelling exploration drilling targets for significant Cu-Mo-Au mineralization in this favourable district.

The Mystery Property is the largest of the two properties and covers the Shelford Hills which was first explored by Kennco (1970) followed by BP-Selco and Canamax (1980-1983) with Noranda Exploration (1988-1989) all completing initial geochemical surveys with positive results. Since the 1970's, a group of claims termed the "Ford Claims" were held in the center of the current property during all the later work including when Quartz Mountain Resources (2012) and Copper Mountain Mining (2017) completed airborne geophysical surveys. The current Mystery Property now consolidates the Shelford hills which is a circular upland with exposures of pyrite- and clay-altered rhyolite and andesite belonging to the late cretaceous Kasalka group. A stock of monzonite outcrops in the center of the property and belongs to the fertile late cretaceous Bulkley suite which is associated with porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization at the nearby Huckleberry, Ox, and Seel deposits1. On the southern margin of the monzonite stock, near the historic Ford Claims, a large soil Cu-Au anomaly is coincident with a circular magnetic feature measuring approximately 1 km in diameter (Figure 2). An exploration permit to conduct drilling on the Mystery Property was applied for in 2024 and the company anticipates approval very soon.

The Mystery Property neighbors several projects where exploration on similar Bulkley-age porphyry copper exploration targets is ongoing. Copper Quest Exploration's Rip Project is located 3 km to the south and initial drilling in 2024 (RP2024-001 and RP24-002) was reported to have intersected zones of anomalous Cu-Mo mineralization hosted in multiple phases of porphyritic intrusions and associated vein stockwork2. Vizsla Copper Corp. plans to drill their Poplar South target, located 28 km west of the Mystery Property, in 2025 following encouraging new geochemical and geophysical surveys3.

The Fox-Coconut Property is located approximately 17 km south of the Endako Mine and hosts two styles of mineralization: low-sulphidation quartz veins hosting high-grade silver-gold mineralization at the western Fox Showing and widespread propylitic alteration with broadly anomalous Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization associated with a late cretaceous intrusive in the eastern Coconut area of the Property (Figure 3).

The western Fox Showing consists of a series of structurally controlled gold and silver bearing epithermal quartz veins, breccias, and stockworks hosted by felsic volcanic rocks of the Ootsa Lake Group. Channel samples collected south of the C Zone in 2024 returned up to 4.95 g/t Au and 1,001 g/ Ag over 1.0 m4. The eastern portion of the Fox-Coconut Property holds high potential for porphyry-style Cu-Mo mineralization with elevated copper-molybdenum-gold-silver values in rock samples collected throughout a large area of strong propylitic alteration. The alteration envelops newly mapped quartz feldspar porphyry and monzodiorite intrusives similar in style and appearance to the late cretaceous Cabin Lake Pluton located 17 km to the east. A recently discovered showing of subcropping boxwork quartz-limonite veining in a linear zone approximately 300 m in length returned up to 33.4 g/t Au and 6,273 g/t Ag from grab samples collected in 20195 and is a high priority target for follow-up work in 2025. An exploration permit for trenching and drilling in the Coconut area was recently approved and the Fox Showing area has an approved permit allowing for trenching and drilling.

Field work on the Nechako Project is expected to commence within two weeks depending on snow conditions. High-resolution magnetic surveys are planned over the Ford Anomaly on the Mystery Property and over the Fox Showing on the Fox-Coconut Property. Following these surveys, additional soil sampling on the Mystery Property is planned with IP surveys to commence in the summer months. On the Fox-Coconut Property, trenching on the NW structure in the eastern portion of the Property and further trenching on the Fox Showing is designed to expose and sample the high-grade Au-Ag mineralization.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"These two highly prospective properties comprise the Nechako Project in a region that was and remains a major producer of critical and precious metals. Rokmaster's focus is to explore for additional significant porphyry Cu-Mo and/or Cu-Au mineralization with efficient exploration programs to prepare robust targets for drill testing. The Mystery Property hosts a monzonite stock belonging to the fertile late cretaceous Bulkley suite with strong soil and magnetic anomalies. The Fox-Coconut Property hosts both high-grade silver-gold in quartz veins and impressive alteration and anomalous rock samples related to late cretaceous intrusive activity. We are excited to soon begin field work on the Nechako Project to develop and enhance multiple targets for drilling."

Corporate Update:

Further to the Company's news release dated April 4, 2025, the Company is extending by a further 30 days to June 3, 2025 the previously announced non-brokered financing (the "Financing") for a total of up to $550,000 involving the sale of flow-through shares and non-flow-through units.

Footnote 1: Sharman, L., Lang, J.T. and Chapman, J. eds., 2021. Porphyry deposits of the northwestern Cordillera of North America: A 25-year update. CIM Special Volume 57. Footnote 2: Copper Quest news release dated January 23, 2025. Footnote 3: Vizsla Copper Corp. news release dated January 15, 2025. Footnote 4: Rokmaster Resources Corp. news release dated October 1, 2024 Footnote 5: Kennedy, T. 2019. Report on rock geochemistry for the Coconut Property. Kootenay Silver Corp. BC Assessment Report Database #38631.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

