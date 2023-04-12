Rokmaster Outlines Advancements Planned for Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that engineering work by Ausenco Services Pty Ltd. to update the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project") is advancing well and that the PEA will also incorporate an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") on the Project.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the 2023 drill program on Revel Ridge will commence shortly, and will include multiple drill targets designed to return to areas where the successful 2022 exploration program defined enhanced mineralization in the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ").

Southeastern Extension

To explore for additional resources using wide step-outs, Rokmaster will drill to test the area between the down-dip extension of the 2022 channel sampling and the Zinc Creek Showing in the 2023 drill program (Figure 1).

Northwestern Extension

A new zone of strong RRMZ (developed on a favourable contact) was discovered in 2022 after targeting deeper portions of the RRMZ below drillholes completed earlier in 2021. The new zone is highlighted by drillholes RR22-102a and RR22-101 in Figure 1. Drilling is planned to further test this area in the 2023 drill program.

Depth Extension

The recognition that the RRMZ is fundamentally a unique orogenic gold system that has significant potential at depth has allowed Rokmaster to complete broad-spaced drilling to consistently intersect the RRMZ during previous drill programs. Coarse visible gold mineralization was discovered in some of the deeper drillholes completed by Rokmaster, which has important metallurgical and geological implications (see press release dated June 7, 2021). Drill targets will investigate deeper regions of the deposit where favourable structural, lithological, and particulate gold features are indicated.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments, "The team soundly advanced the Revel Ridge Project in 2022 by continuing the strategy of rapid resource expansion. We aim to maintain this approach with the 2023 drill program set to begin soon and following on the success of past programs.

The deposit remains open in all directions and Rokmaster will continue pushing the envelope of the mineralized volume of the RRMZ with the potential to discover exciting new zones of Yellowjacket or coarse gold mineralization.

We are looking forward to the results of the updates to the MRE and the PEA and will release the results as soon as available."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022. The 2023 drill program is designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") Measured & Indicated (M&I) ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

gold equivalent ("AuEq") Measured & Indicated (M&I) ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq. Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)



