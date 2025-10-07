Rokmaster Provides Update on Nechako Project and Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Mystery and Fox-Coconut properties within the Nechako Project.

The Nechako Project is located in west-central British Columbia within the prolific Stikine terrane with several past producing deposits and advanced development projects in the region (Figure 1). Rokmaster has options to acquire up to a 100% interest on the three road-accessible properties (Mystery, Fox-Coconut, and Hanson) which when combined totals 27,178 hectares (271 km2). Each property in the Nechako Project features positive historical exploration work which Rokmaster is assessing to develop compelling exploration drilling targets for significant Cu±Mo±Au mineralization in this favourable district.

The Company is pleased to announce that it recently received a three-year exploration permit on the Mystery Property that allows for 12 drill sites and 6 helipads which are necessary to fully test the multiple targets on the Mystery Property. The Mystery Property features several targets for porphyry Cu±Mo±Au mineralization in the intensely argillic altered central core of the property, as well as a large property size in suitable geology to encompass additional early-stage targets.

So far in 2025, field work on the Mystery Property includes detailed mapping and prospecting which collected detailed channel and chip sampling on a ~200 m wide exposure of potassic-altered andesite hosting extensive pyrite-chalcopyrite veinlets in the B2 Zone (Figure 2). A 190 line-km magnetic survey further resolved the Ford Anomaly which is a 1.0 km diameter circular magnetic anomaly at the northern end of the historic Ford Claims which were unavailable for most of the previous operators. The Ford Anomaly occurs near the northern end of the large area of sericite- and pyrite-altered rhyolite and hosts a large strong Cu-Au anomaly coincident with the margins of the magnetic feature. The area is also near the southern contact of a monzonite stock which belongs to the fertile late cretaceous Bulkley suite associated with porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization at the nearby Huckleberry, Ox, and Seel deposits1.

The Company completed trenching in the eastern portion of the Fox-Coconut Property (Figure 3) in 2025 where high-grade gold and silver mineralization occurs in the recently discovered NW Structure. This linear zone of sub-cropping boxwork quartz-limonite veining is approximately 300 m in length. Grab samples collected in 20192 returned up to 33.4 g/t Au and 6,273 g/t Ag. This area was the focus of the 2025 trenching where 68 channel and chip samples were collected across four trenches. The samples are currently being processed, and the Company hopes to report results soon.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Field work on the Nechako Project has been progressing smoothly and efficiently during the 2025 field season. The positive work on the Mystery Property is further polishing robust drill targets for significant porphyry Cu±Mo±Au mineralization next door to the exciting work taking place on the Rip and Poplar Projects. The exploration programs conducted on the Fox-Coconut Property will further refine the targets for road-accessible high-grade gold and silver mineralization close to the newly commissioned Blackwater Mine. We are excited to receive assays from the lab which will guide our strategy going forward."

Financing

The Company also announces that it intends to raise on a non-brokered financing basis up to $800,000 in flow-through funding (the "FT Financing") that will consist of up to 20,000,000 FT Units (the "FT Units"), priced at $0.04 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share (the "FT Share") plus one-half (1/2) non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company (the "NFT Warrant Share") at $0.06 for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" (within the meaning of the Tax Act). The Company reserves the right to accept additional funds or increase the FT Financing, subject to regulatory approval, should the FT Financing be oversubscribed.

The Company may pay finder's fees to certain third parties of up to 7% in cash and up to 7% in compensation warrants (the "Finder's Fee") in connection with the sale of FT Units to arm's length subscribers. Each compensation warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Closing of the FT Financing and the payment and/or issuance of the Finder's Fee are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities issued pursuant to the FT Financing and Finder's Fee will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date.

Footnote 1: Sharman, L., Lang, J.T. and Chapman, J. eds., 2021. Porphyry deposits of the northwestern Cordillera of North America: A 25-year update. CIM Special Volume 57. Footnote 2: Kennedy, T. 2019. Report on rock geochemistry for the Coconut Property. Kootenay Silver Corp. BC Assessment Report Database #38631.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

