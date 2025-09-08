Rokmaster expands anomalies on the Hanson Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the first phase of field work on the Hanson Property (the "Property").

The Hanson Property is the latest addition to the Nechako Project Area, which totals 27,178 hectares (271 km2) across three properties located in west-central British Columbia, where Rokmaster is targeting significant porphyry Cu±Mo±Au mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1). Recent forest fires and related logging provides new advantages of access and exposure to build on the positive historical exploration work on all three properties.

The Hanson Property is largely underlain by granite, monzonite, and granodiorite of the Endako Batholith which also hosts the past producing Endako Molybdenum Mine located approximately 20 km south of the Property (Figure 2). The Hanson Property is situated near a major structural intersection with potential for three distinct periods of mineralization in the district: late Jurassic porphyry Mo, late Cretaceous porphyry Cu±Mo±Au, and early Eocene porphyry Cu-Au. Previous exploration work, mostly completed by Endako Mines in the 1970's, generated several significant soil and geophysical anomalies which have received only limited testing.

The Cyr Zone in the northern portion of the Property is characterized by strongly pyritic and clay altered Stern Creek diorite intruded by later phase(s) of quartz feldspar porphyry dikes. Multiple trenches and shallow drillholes in the area recorded anomalous gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper concentrations over a broad area and across large intervals1. The Company collected several grab rock samples from the Cyr Zone in the summer of 2025 and returned elevated gold, silver, and lead (Figure 3).

The Wilson Zone features a 900 x 800 m soil anomaly with high molybdenum (10-126 ppm Mo) and copper (80-357 ppm Cu) concentrations that remains open to the north, east, and west. This anomaly is coincident with outcrops of Stern Creek diorite which hosts fracture- and vein-hosted molybdenite mineralization and extensive potassic secondary biotite alteration. The soil anomaly area also hosts historical rock sample results up to 1.37% Mo, 0.47% Cu, and 0.48 g/t Au as well as an open I.P anomaly detected in 1973.

The Buckley Zone is characterized by an extensive 1,500 x 1,500 m molybdenum soil anomaly (anomalous values ranging 10-71 ppm Mo) which remains open to the south and east. The Cretaceous Hanson Phase monzonite of the Endako Batholith largely underlies this anomaly, with several north-trending quartz feldspar porphyry dikes observed in the summer of 2025. One of these dikes returned 0.73 g/t Au in a grab rock sample directly east of the currently defined Buckley Zone soil anomaly.

Field work on the Nechako Project has been ongoing throughout 2025 on all three Properties, with updates to come for the Mystery and Fox-Coconut Properties. An exploration permit application had been applied for the Hanson Property and the Company anticipates approval soon.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The first phase of field work on the Hanson Property returned great results expanding the large soil Mo anomalies at the Buckley and Wilson Zones. The identification of potassic alteration related to the molybdenite mineralization at the Wilson Zone indicates that the Property is in the proper geological environment for porphyry Cu±Mo±Au systems to form, and we are excited to continue developing the numerous targets for drill testing."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

