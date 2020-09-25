Rokmaster Commences First Phase Drilling Program at Revel Ridge Polymetallic Gold - Silver Project

TSXV: RKR

Frankfurt: 1RR

OTC Pink: RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (or the "Company") is pleased to announce that underground drilling has commenced at the Revel Ridge polymetallic gold – silver project located 35 km north of Revelstoke, B.C.

The first phase of exploratory drilling will focus on two principle targets: 1. Au-Ag mineralization (with base metal credits) exposed in historical adits and open cuts ranging to 300 metres above historical drilling, and 2. The down plunge extensions of higher-grade Au-Ag mineralized zones up to 300 metres below historic drilling.

All boreholes are designed to cut the mineralized zone(s) outside of the current resource area and are designed to expand that resource.

The underground diamond drilling will utilize 12 stations throughout a 1,500 metre length of the Main Zone workings.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati,

P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For further information: on the Company and its projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647.