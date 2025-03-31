Rokmaster Adds to the Nechako Project with Hanson Porphyry Property

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter of intent ("LOI") for the option to acquire 100% of the Hanson Property.

The Property is located in west-central British Columbia within the prolific Stikine Terrane. The Property totals 5,349 hectares and is accessed from extensive logging roads approximately 20 km north of the past producing Endako Mine. The Hanson Property joins the Mystery and Fox-Coconut Properties in Rokmaster's Nechako Project, where Rokmaster is developing several enticing exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-Mo-Au mineralization in a favourable district (Figure 1).

The Property has been subject to multiple exploration programs since 1965 involving AMAX Exploration, Canadian Exploration Limited (Placer Dome), Cazador Explorations, and Stone Ridge Exploration among others. The previous work has so far work generated three principal targets on the Property (Figure 2):

Buckley Zone: A large and strong Mo soil anomaly was generated in 1973 and tested with five shallow drillholes totalling only 471 m in 1977-1978. Very little work has been completed on this target since the late 1970's. A ZTEM survey completed in 2012 shows a magnetic low embayment in the mapped Early Cretaceous Hanson Lake phase of the Endako Batholith underlying this target.

Wilson Zone: A Mo-Cu soil anomaly was developed in 1972 and a coincident chargeability anomaly was found in 1973. Only two shallow drillholes totalling 100 m were completed in 1977. Later surface work by Stone Ridge and Tundra Exploration collected multiple anomalous rock samples with results up to 1.37% Mo, 1.79% Cu, and 0.10 g/t Au. The 2012 ZTEM survey shows a concentric magnetic low coincident with the soil and IP anomaly over the Wilson zone which straddles the contact between the Hanson Lake phase and older gneissic quartz diorites.

Cyr Zone: Work completed in the late 1980's and early 1990's developed the Cyr Zone with a series of trenches, pits, and drillholes. The Cyr zone is described to be underlain by a quartz porphyry unit with strong clay alteration and disseminated pyrite. Previous sampling returned high levels of silver, lead, and zinc particularly in silicified zones.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The Hanson Property is a tremendous addition to our Nechako Project which is an outstanding region, both geologically and operationally. The Stikine Terrane hosts many large mineral deposits related to multiple mineralizing events, making it a great place to explore for more. There are numerous past and recently producing operations in the vicinity of the Nechako Project Properties. Active logging operations provide easy access for efficient exploration programs. Our team is excited to build upon the positive results generated on the Hanson Property from past programs and leverage modern exploration tools to develop new targets for substantial Cu-Mo-Au mineralization."

To earn a 100% interest in the Property: Rokmaster or its assigns would agree to pay a total cash consideration of CDN $210,000 to an arms length vendor according to the following schedule:

$15,000 upon 5 business days of execution of a Definitive Option Agreement. $25,000 ( $40,000 total) on or before April1st, 2026; $30,000 ( $70,000 total) on or before April1st, 2027; $60,000 ( $130,000 total) on or before April1st, 2028; $80,000 ( $210,000 total) on or before April 1rst, 2029

Rokmaster or its assigns will commit to making a total paid-up exploration expenditure on the Property of CDN $30,000 on or before July 30th, 2025. Further, on or before any of the subsequent anniversary dates for the claims that make up the Property, Rokmaster or its assigns will record sufficient paid-up exploration expenditures to keep the claims in good standing for a period of at least one year from each anniversary date, according to the following share payment schedule:

Rokmaster or its assigns would agree to issue 3,600,000 common shares according to the following schedule: 500,000 shares upon execution of a Definitive Option Agreement and all regulatory approvals; 500,000 shares (1,000,000 total) on or before April1st, 2026; 600,000 shares (1,600,000 total) on or before April1st, 2027; 1,000,000 shares (2,600,000 total) on or before April1st, 2028; 1,000,000 shares (3,600,000 total) on or before April1st, 2029;

In addition, a 1.5% NSR will be granted on all areas of the Property, one half of which (0.75%) can be purchased by Rokmaster for $750,000.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

