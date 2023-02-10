Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University to provide cybersecurity training in Ukraine

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst announced the launch of a new pilot program that will train up to 100 Ukrainians residing in Ukraine to become cybersecurity professionals, building Ukraine's technology sector and contributing to its economic reconstruction.

This important new program will be delivered in collaboration with Ukraine-based Information Systems Security Partners (ISSP) and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of the Government of Ukraine.

The program will provide foundational cybersecurity training to Ukrainians who have been displaced from previous employment by the war. Program participants will graduate with an internationally recognized cybersecurity certification.

Once complete, the pilot training program will be evaluated for potential expansion to a larger cohort of Ukrainian learners.

"The Catalyst answered the call to support the economic reconstruction of Ukraine through its expertise and leadership in cybersecurity training," said Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, on a visit to Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst's headquarters in Brampton. "We all have a duty to think of the future of Ukraine and our Government looks forward to this pilot program's success."

In supporting the delivery of the program, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst will leverage its substantial experience in delivering leading cybersecurity workforce training programs in Canada. The Catalyst's workforce training program for Canadian learners has graduated nearly 500 learners to-date, with graduates employed at more than 100 leading private and public sector organizations across Canada.

"We believe this program will have a positive impact on the Ukrainian economy as well as contribute to the long-term development of Ukraine's cybersecurity sector," said Charles Finlay, Founding Executive Director of Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "We are committed to helping make this project a success and hope we can grow this program in the future."

Recruitment for the program will open in Ukraine in early 2023.

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national centre for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, the Catalyst empowers individuals and organizations to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity.

Through its ground-breaking training and certification programs; unique commercial accelerator for cybersecurity start-ups and scale-ups; first-of-its-kind cyber range; wide-ranging public education programs; and influential policy development platform, the Catalyst helps drive Canada's global competitiveness in cybersecurity.

About Information Systems Security Partners (ISSP)

Headquartered in Ukraine, ISSP is an international cybersecurity company that provides a full range of cyber-related services: auditing and assessment; consulting and development of cybersecurity architecture; integration and support; basic and advanced managed security services; and training programs. ISSP operates in seven countries and is Ukraine's largest managed service provider. ISSP is an alumni of the Catalyst Cyber Accelerator program.

