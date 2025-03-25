New 'Buy Canadian Cyber' Platform Launches to Strengthen Canadian Cybersecurity Industry Amid Rising Tariffs

BRAMPTON, ON, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - In a decisive response to recent U.S. tariffs that threaten Canada's economic stability, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst ("the Catalyst") at Toronto Metropolitan University and In-Sec-M have launched Buy Canadian Cyber — a national initiative to connect Canadian organizations with world-class, homegrown cybersecurity businesses, talent and solutions.

Strong cybersecurity is imperative in this age of rising global cyber threats. Buy Canadian Cyber provides individuals, businesses, and governments with direct access to innovative cybersecurity products and services from Canadian-headquartered companies. The platform supports Canadian business resilience, economic prosperity, and national security by making it easier to source and procure Canadian cybersecurity expertise.

With Buy Canadian Cyber, organizations of all sizes can quickly identify and connect with cybersecurity vendors across Canada. Users can easily find the cybersecurity solutions they need by browsing a directory of organizations with helpful filters to refine their search.

"Canada has some of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world, yet we are too often overlooked in favour of US alternatives," said Charles Finlay, Founding Executive Director of the Catalyst. "The latest tariffs from the U.S. are deeply frustrating, but rather than let them dictate our future, we are doubling down on Canadian excellence. Buy Canadian Cyber is a rallying call: Canadian and international companies don't always need to look to the U.S. for top-tier cybersecurity — there are many world-leading Canadian cybersecurity products and services."

"At In-Sec-M, we have long championed the incredible talent and expertise of Canada's cybersecurity ecosystem," said Nicolas Duguay, Co-Executive Director at In-Sec-M. "This initiative is about more than just business — it's about protecting Canada's digital sovereignty, fostering national innovation, and ensuring that organizations across the country have access to the very best cybersecurity solutions, developed and deployed by Canadians, for Canadians."

To explore Canadian cybersecurity solutions, visit BuyCanadianCyber.ca.

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national centre for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Since its founding in 2018, the Catalyst has grown into Canada's most active cybersecurity hub, earning a global reputation for delivering high-impact programs and driving innovative solutions to critical technology security challenges. A not-for-profit corporation, the Catalyst collaborates with governments at all levels, public and private organizations, and academic institutions. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario's Innovation District, the Catalyst delivers its programs across Canada and around the world. Learn more at cybersecurecatalyst.ca.

About In-Sec-M

In-Sec-M is the national cybersecurity cluster in Canada. Founded in 2017 with the support of the National Research Council Canada (NRCC), In-Sec-M aims to bring together Canadian companies specializing in cybersecurity to help them establish a strong presence in national and international cybersecurity markets. As a non-profit organization, In-Sec-M acts as a bridge between organizations with cybersecurity needs and those that provide solutions. With a network of more than 200 cybersecurity solution and service providers, independent experts, research centres, educational institutions and government agencies, In-Sec-M facilitates connections and promotes Canadian cybersecurity services and solutions to major decision-makers. Additionally, In-Sec-M collaborates with provincial and federal departments to develop and deliver tailor-made services and training courses, leveraging the expertise of experienced Canadian companies in the field.

