Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University launches new dual-certification program designed to launch or elevate cybersecurity careers

CLIC (Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity) builds on the Catalyst's experience in delivering leading cybersecurity workforce training programs and will allow more Canadians to train as cyber professionals

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University is proud to announce the launch of CLIC: Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity . Through a strategic partnership with SANS Institute – the world leader in cybersecurity training and certification – graduates of this brand new six-month program will achieve two globally-recognized SANS GIAC certifications, the highest assurance of cybersecurity knowledge and skills.

Building on the success of the Catalyst's previous cybersecurity training offerings, CLIC is designed as a response to unprecedented demand for SANS-trained and GIAC-certified cyber professionals, as well as a vast cybersecurity labour shortage that currently sits at 3.5 million unfilled positions globally.

The part-time, intensive program is the most rigorous cybersecurity training program in Canada. CLIC will be delivered online using both synchronous and asynchronous learning, through live SANS instructor-led courses and up to 25 to 30 hours of self-study per week. Furthermore, CLIC students will benefit through career mentorship from leading cyber experts and have the opportunity to build connections with major employers in the cybersecurity industry.

"This new program is a natural evolution for us and we couldn't be more excited," says Rushmi Hasham, Director, CLIC at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. "We are building on the momentum of earlier training programs and we're thrilled to be able to offer the world-class training that the Catalyst is known for to anyone with an interest in cybersecurity."

"SANS Institute is delighted to expand its strategic partnership with the Catalyst to grow the cyber workforce in Canada. As the leading centre for cybersecurity in Canada, we trust the Catalyst to bring our hands-on training to combat the cyber skills shortage and help employers fill critical, open jobs," explains Maxwell Shuftan, Director, Mission Programs and Partnerships at SANS Institute. "We look forward to helping the Catalyst train the next generation of cybersecurity experts."

Applications to CLIC are now open. Visit cybersecurecatalyst.ca/CLIC for more information.

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national centre for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, the Catalyst empowers individuals and organizations to seize the opportunities and tackle the challenges of cybersecurity.

Through its ground-breaking training and certification programs; unique commercial accelerator for cybersecurity start-ups and scale-ups; first-of-its-kind cyber range; wide-ranging public education programs; and influential policy development platform, the Catalyst helps drive Canada's global competitiveness in cybersecurity.

