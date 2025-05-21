Rocky Health steps up to the plate to advocate for better men's health, teaming up with the Toronto Blue Jays

By leveraging the Blue Jays' national platform and deep-rooted connection with Canadian fans, Rocky Health hopes to reach men where they are – on the field, in the stands, and at home – to change the game for men's health

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Rocky Health, modern men's online health and wellness platform, is proud to announce they are a Proud Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays - joining forces to reshape how men show up for their health. This partnership brings together Canada's baseball team and the country's fastest-growing men's health platform to break down barriers, shift mindsets, and cultivate conversations around making health a part of everyday life.

The partnership between Rocky Health and the Toronto Blue Jays brings men's health into the spotlight. Rocky Health branding will be featured at Rogers Centre throughout the summer. At its core, the collaboration is about breaking down barriers, opening up conversation, and making care more visible.

"At Rocky Health, we're working to dismantle the stigmas that have kept men from seeking the care they deserve for far too long," says Aba Anton., Co-Founder & CEO of Rocky Health. "This partnership with the Blue Jays isn't just a sponsorship - it's a movement to reimagine what men's health can look like. We're empowering men to take charge of their well-being, by making healthcare more connected to who they are and how they live - so they can become the best versions of themselves."

Unlike other services that focus solely on addressing the problem, Rocky Health is focused on the solution, offering a fully integrated platform that combines pharmacy, clinical care, and digital tools in one seamless, user-friendly experience. By owning both the clinic and the pharmacy, Rocky Health removes friction at every step, making it easier for men to get the care they need. Rocky Health isn't just a tool; it's your partner in health, walking alongside men every step of the way. The platform is built to support men proactively and holistically, helping them take control of their health without stigma or shame.

By reaching Canadian fans on the field, in the stands, and at home, Rocky Health is working to break the stigma that often prevents men from seeking support, while also addressing the everyday barriers built into traditional healthcare. Conventional medicine often means long wait times, multiple appointments, and pharmacy lineups. Rocky Health flips the script, bringing care directly to men's doors with fast, seamless access.

"As Canada's baseball team, the Blue Jays reach extends well beyond the ballpark to address issues that matter to our fans," says Mark Ditmars, Vice President, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "We're proud to partner with Rocky Health to help reduce the stigma and increase the conversation around men's health."

The Rocky Health x Blue Jays partnership will launch this season, designed to make men's healthcare more visible, more approachable, and more human.

About Rocky Health

Rocky Health was founded in Toronto by three childhood friends. After finding success in their healthcare fields, and personally experiencing gaps in the healthcare system, they were inspired to launch Rocky Health in 2021. The founding team comprises Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Mankaryous, M.D. CCFP, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Mina Rizk, MPharm R.Ph, and Chief Executive Officer, Aba Anton, MPharm.

Rocky Health owns its medical clinic, which employs a full-time staff of healthcare professionals, and its OCP-accredited pharmacy, which dispenses and ships medication to provide a seamless user experience. Mental health, sexual health, weight loss, hair loss and smoking cessation services are currently available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, New Brunswick, Quebec and Manitoba.

