Rocky Health and the Toronto Argonauts Team Up to Tackle Stigma Around Men's Health

The partnership marks Rocky Health's third collaboration with a national sports organization, reinforcing its growing influence in the sports industry and its commitment to supporting men's health

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Rocky Health , Canada's modern digital men's health and wellness platform, is thrilled to announce a new multi-year partnership with the Toronto Argonauts, bringing the conversation around men's health to centre field. In partnership with the most legendary franchise in Canadian football, Rocky Health is showcasing its commitment to redefining how men take ownership of their health.

Aba Anton, Chief Executive Officer, Rocky Health; Mina Rizk, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Rocky Health; Dr. George Mankaryous, Chief Executive Officer, Rocky Health; Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. (CNW Group/Rocky Health)

To connect with Canadian men and challenge outdated health stigmas, Rocky Health is showing up where they are, within major sports leagues and at the heart of the game. This latest announcement builds on a series of recent partnerships with leading Canadian sports organizations, as Rocky Health continues to strengthen its presence across the sports industry and meet men where they already are.

"At Rocky Health, we're committed to partnering with organizations with like-minded values, especially when it comes to prioritizing health and the importance of showing up for the people who matter most. We believe taking care of your health means taking care of those around you too," says Aba Anton, Co-Founder & CEO of Rocky Health. "Our partnership with the Toronto Argonauts is about using the power of sport to meet men where they are and redefine what strength truly means, not just in physical performance, but in showing up for yourself and those around you. It's about being proactive, having the courage to talk about what matters, and recognizing the role that family, teammates, and friends play in supporting one another on and off the field."

Rocky Health will be front and centre all season long, starting with the jersey patch worn by the defending Grey Cup champions. The partnership includes a goal post wrap, digital signage throughout the grandstands, virtual field placements, and displays in and around BMO Field. On game days, Rocky Health will also be featured on the Argos' social media channels, with integration of organic team content. Fans on social media can enter to win signed jerseys and premium tickets via Rocky Health's channels.

"This exciting new partnership brings together a progressive, young company with one of the country's oldest and most successful sports traditions, working to bring attention to a priority for us all, men's health," says Keith Pelley, President & CEO, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. "We look forward to the impact of this partnership with Rocky Health being felt with the team's fans and in the community for years to come."

Through this partnership, Rocky Health is tackling the everyday barriers that often prevent men from seeking care, from long wait times and disconnected services to the outdated belief that asking for help is a sign of weakness. The Rocky Health platform brings clinical care, pharmacy support, and wellness tools together in one seamless digital experience–designed to meet men where they are, no clinic or pharmacy waiting rooms required.

The partnership has been met with enthusiasm by both organizations, highlighting a shared commitment to driving meaningful change in the conversation around men's health.

"The Toronto Argonauts are proud to partner with Rocky Health on a mission that goes far beyond the field," says Argos President, Michael 'Pinball' Clemens. "Our team is built on brotherhood, resilience, and showing up for one another, which are all values that align with Rocky Health's vision for better men's health. Together, we're encouraging our fans–fathers, sons, brothers, and teammates–to take that crucial first step toward care, conversation, and lasting change."

As the Official Men's Health Provider of the Toronto Argonauts and the team's jersey patch partner, Rocky Health is proud to be a key partner of the team, bringing modern, stigma-free care to fans across the country. With on-field visibility at this season's home opener on June 14th and activations planned throughout the year, Rocky Health and the Toronto Argonauts unite in their commitment to champion men's health, whether in the stands, in the locker room, or watching the game at home.

About Rocky Health

Rocky Health was founded in Toronto by three childhood friends. After finding success in their healthcare fields, and personally experiencing gaps in the healthcare system, they were inspired to launch Rocky Health in 2021. The founding team comprises Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George Mankaryous, M.D. CCFP, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Mina Rizk, MPharm R.Ph, and Chief Executive Officer, Aba Anton, MPharm.

Rocky Health owns its medical clinic, which employs a full-time staff of healthcare professionals, and its OCP-accredited pharmacy, which dispenses and ships medication to provide a seamless user experience. Mental health, sexual health, weight loss, hair loss and smoking cessation services are currently available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, New Brunswick, Quebec and Manitoba.

