Rocket scientist, adventurer, and advocate for women in technology Natalie Panek headlines Forests Ontario's 2023 Annual Conference

BARRIE, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Forests Ontario is going to inspire collective action to grow a healthy tomorrow for communities, our planet, and our own health at their 9th Annual Conference, February 16 and 17, 2023, at the Nottawasaga Inn, in Alliston, Ontario. Tickets are now on sale to attend in-person and/or virtually.

Headlining the roster of expert speakers is rocket scientist, adventurer, and advocate for women in technology Natalie Panek, who has an unrivaled passion for ideas that inspires audiences to embrace the learning process.

"We are thrilled to announce our conference keynote speaker is Natalie Panek," says Forests Ontario Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Celanowicz. "Natalie's experience, determination and pro-active approach to challenges and problem-solving will be an inspiring way to lead off our conference and the important discussions we will be having about the human, ecological and climate impacts on our natural environments."

As the first female driver of the University of Calgary's inaugural solar-powered vehicle, Panek raced from Texas to Calgary. As a member of the technical staff in the Robotics and Automation division at MDA, an aerospace company in Brampton, Ontario, Panek works on the next generation of Canadian space robotics and space exploration programs, including work on the Rosalind Franklin/ExoMars rover. Through her many adventures, Panek discovered that learning and growth happens every day: from failure, from colleagues, or from new experiences.

"The theme for this year's conference is 'growing a healthy tomorrow, for communities, for earth, for life.' I know Natalie, and all our speakers, will encourage important and topical discussions, offer incredible networking opportunities, and most of all, inspire collective action to ensure a greener and healthier future for generations to come." says Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forester and Forests Ontario Chief Executive Officer.

Early Bird pricing available now through January 6, 2023. General Admission, Member, and Student pricing all include virtual and in-person access, as well as daily lunches and a served banquet dinner. A Friday-only ticket, which includes in-person access and lunch on February 17, plus virtual access for all sessions on Thursday, February 16, is also available. For those who can't join the conference in person, a virtual ticket to all sessions is available.

Visit www.forestsontario.ca/conference for more information or to get tickets today.

About Forests Ontario & Forest Recovery Canada

Forests Ontario is the province's leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forest and grassland habitats. Our ambitious, large-scale tree planting initiatives, extensive educational programs, and decades of community outreach result in millions of trees being planted each year.

Together with our national division, Forest Recovery Canada, we work with our many partners across the country to plant native trees and ensure our efforts today thrive and grow into tomorrow's diverse, healthy, and resilient forests.

Forests Ontario is the voice for our forests.

Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

