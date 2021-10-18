A web-based individualised platform designed to empower patients and support healthcare professionals.

Roche Diabetes Care Canada launches a program designed to help patients take active control of their diabetes management by promoting engagement, educational resources and building intrinsic motivation

The program is founded on innovative behavioural science and developed in consultation with experts

Healthcare professionals will be able to invite patients who are using the Accu-Chek ® Guide glucose monitoring system to participate in the program

The Accu-Chek engage program was designed to be easy for people living with diabetes to use, providing access to helpful resources, learning modules, and allowing improved self-management.

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Roche Diabetes Care Canada announces the launch of its Accu-Chek engage program, a digital program specifically designed to fit the needs people of living with diabetes using the Accu-Chek Guide glucose monitoring system. To design and develop the Accu-Chek engage program, Roche has consulted with experts including Dr. Michael Vallis PhD R Psych and Lyceum Health, a digital health partner.

This integrated personalised diabetes management program is built on the foundation of behavioural science and will help people living with diabetes monitor their behaviour related to diabetes management in a non-judgmental and accepting way, to facilitate improved self-management. People with diabetes will also be equipped with a vast library of resources and modules, including over 65 curated articles and videos from credible diabetes institutions that meet specific needs of people living with diabetes, plus many learning modules.

The engage program allows people to identify behaviours they are ready to change, commit to changing them and overcome barriers to new healthy habits—all while effectively reducing the burden on time-constrained healthcare professionals, who patients depend on significantly.

Roughly 80% of healthcare professionals have agreed that time pressure exists when treating people living with type 2 diabetes.1 Through the Accu-Chek engage program, healthcare professionals can see the activity of patients enrolled via patient summary reports that include key program information such as tracking, adherence and perceived impact of patient's selected behaviour plans, their readiness to change, resources they have consulted and articles they have read. The information provided is designed to support healthcare professionals in having efficient, focused, and meaningful conversations with their patients. Healthcare professionals can recommend changes in lifestyle and adjust them based on the patient's development.

"In these challenging times, Roche Diabetes Care recognised that patients require additional support without constraints. By launching the Accu-Chek engage program, we are proud to provide an innovative way for people living with diabetes to track and share their activity with their healthcare providers, that can then offer informed, timely and tailored support," says Jade Dagher, Cluster Head, Northwestern Europe and Canada at Roche Diabetes Care. "It is a perfect example of our commitment to our mission to bring true relief to every person living with diabetes, anytime and everywhere."

"Many people think people living with type 2 diabetes need more motivation for self-management. I have learned that individuals with type 2 diabetes need more support to act on the motivation they have."



- Michael Vallis PhD R Psych.

Psychologist & Associate Professor, Dalhousie University

"It has never been more important that people with diabetes and their clinicians be supported, and we have never had the benefit of such powerful technology and science to ensure we address the projected future prevalence of diabetes in Canada, estimated at 13 million by 2030. And to change behaviours and adjust lifestyle patterns, patients require motivational readiness to act. From nutrition to physical activity and mental health, diabetes patients must continuously self-monitor their condition and stay educated to manage their diabetes effectively," states Jade Dagher. "We are confident that the new Accu-Chek engage program will support people living with diabetes in Canada and allow them to improve the self-management of their condition."

The Accu-Chek engage program will be available to people already using the Accu-Chek Guide meter or those who are newly diagnosed and have been recommended the Accu-Chek Guide system. Patients will be able to access the program 24/7 through an electronic device (i.e., smartphone, laptop, tablet), so they can easily document their adherence to planned activities.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experiencing true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalized Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands Roche Diabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualizing relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalized and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com and www.accu-chek.ca/en/mysugr-app .

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

