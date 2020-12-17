Roche Diagnostics to create Software Development Hub in Laval, Quebec

The creation of a Software Development Hub for Genomic Data in Laval, Quebec, strengthens Roche Canada's leadership in the Life Science sector.

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Roche Diagnostics, a division of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, is pleased to announce that a new Software Development Hub will be housed at the Roche Diagnostics Canadian Head Office, located in the Cité de la Biotech in Laval, Quebec.

"With the investment of Next-Generation Sequencing and software development in Canada we aim for an innovative, interconnected and collaborative ecosystem. Collectively, we bring decades of experience translating scientific insight into products that advance knowledge and improve care. Together we can make sequencing routine, broaden access to genomics and enable personalized healthcare for all Canadians", said Andrew Plank, President and General Manager, Roche Diagnostics, Division of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited.

With its more than 650 companies employing more than 55,000 people, the greater Montreal Life Science industry shines in North America. This expansion will allow the company to tap into the deep and growing talent pool and to leverage this already vibrant Life Science ecosystem.

"The decision of Roche Diagnostics to expand in Laval will contribute to the Quebec Government's Life Sciences Strategy goal to make the province one of the 5 most important North American poles in this sector by 2027, with a specific focus in the areas of precision medicine and the use of big data in the health sector, said François Drolet, Director, Public Affairs at Roche Diagnostics. This expansion showcases Roche's commitment to searching for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases while making a sustainable contribution to society".

Roche's commitment to Canada

The expansion joins other important announcements made recently that showcase Roche's expertise and leadership in Canada and that were made possible thanks to the close collaboration that Roche maintains with public and private partners.

Last October, Roche Canada announced a major investment of $500 million over five years into Ontario's life sciences industry, bringing up to 500 highly skilled and specialized full-time positions to the province. This establishes Roche's Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Canadian pharmaceutical headquarters in Mississauga. By the end of 2020, Roche will have hired 200 skilled jobs and up to 300 more by the end of 2023.

In November, Roche Canada also launched the Roche AI Centre of Excellence (AI CoE), the first such collaborative centre to combine the expertise of all three national AI institutes under the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR) Pan-Canadian AI Strategy - Amii in Alberta, Mila in Quebec and the Vector Institute in Ontario. The CoE focuses on advancing digital transformation in health, marrying Roche's longstanding history of leadership in healthcare, and the three institutes' established track record of excellence in AI research and enabling industry application.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. For more information, please visit roche.com and rochecanada.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

SOURCE Roche Diagnostics

For further information: Marie-Élaine Guay, Roche Diagnostics Canada, E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.rochecanada.com

