LAVAL, QC, May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Roche Diagnostics , a division of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, is pleased to announce a partnership with Canadian Blood Services to support a seroprevalence study in Canadians1 aiming to better understand the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 by comparing the level of antibodies generated by COVID-19 vaccines and natural infection.

"Roche Diagnostics Canada values the collaboration with Canadian Blood Services, which includes the use of our Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S and Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology tests and showcase Roche's increasing contribution to the fight against the pandemic," said Michele D'Elia, Director, Medical and Scientific Affairs at Roche Diagnostics. "We are very pleased with Canadian Blood Services' decision to trust the innovation and quality of our testing solutions and we trust their seroprevalence study will obtain results that can be translated into positive outcomes for Canadians."

Canadian Blood Services has regularly been testing blood donor samples for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 since last summer, as part of a long-term project funded by the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF), which is, among other mandates, leading a Canada-wide effort to help determine the extent of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Canada. With this partnership, Canadian Blood Services expects to obtain more data to inform the public health officials across the country, through the CITF, in the following areas:

Immunity in Canadians by measuring the level of antibodies developed by COVID-19 vaccines and natural infection

Seroprevalence of the virus in younger populations

Seroprevalence rates in Canadians (Disparity in seroprevalence rates; Relation between socioeconomic factors and seroprevalence rates)

Vaccination strategies, such as which populations should be prioritized to receive the vaccine

Speed of propagation of the virus.

"Canadian Blood Services has been able to respond with agility in the constantly changing context of the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership is an important next step in our ongoing commitment to provide serosurveillance data," said Dr. Sheila O'Brien, Associate Director of Epidemiology & Surveillance at Canadian Blood Services.

Roche and Canadian Blood Services have worked together for over 20 years to bring innovation in blood screening methods. In 2017, the blood operator implemented Roche's cobas® 8800 Systems with pre-analytics that improves staffing efficiency and offers flexibility to meet changing needs and productivity improvement. It also just started serology testing on Roche's Systems cobas immunoanalyzers, which will be used to screen donations with Anti-HBc II, HBsAg II, Anti-HCV II, HIV Duo, HTLV I/II and Chagas tests. Canadian Blood Services and Roche are partners committed to best patient safety and best patient care.

In Canada, Roche Diagnostics is diligently offering its COVID-19 solutions to laboratories and taking the necessary measures to help reduce the consequences of the pandemic. The company praises the efforts of healthcare providers and frontline workers in communities across Canada.

About Canadian Blood Services

Canadian Blood Services is a not-for-profit charitable organization. Regulated by Health Canada as a biologics manufacturer and primarily funded by the provincial and territorial ministries of health, Canadian Blood Services operates with a national scope, infrastructure and governance that make it unique within Canadian healthcare. In the domain of blood, plasma, and stem cells, CBS provides products and services to hospitals on behalf of all provincial and territorial governments, except Quebec. The national transplant registry for interprovincial organ sharing and related programs reaches into all provinces and territories, as a biological lifeline for Canadians. For more information visit: blood.ca .

About Roche's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

As a leading healthcare company, Roche is committed to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and help save and improve lives. Roche's fight against the pandemic includes:

Launching COVID-19 diagnostic tests (e.g., Rapid antigen, antibody and PCR tests, etc.) for active infection and the detection of antibodies in patients who have been exposed to the virus

Investigating treatments from our existing portfolio to better understand their potential to treat patients with COVID-19

Increasing manufacturing and supply chain capacity to meet product demand across our portfolio within the wider context of COVID-19 treatment

Ensuring the supply of our existing medicines and diagnostics to patients under exceptional conditions.

About Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S serology test

The Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2-S is an immunoassay for the in vitro qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of antibodies (including IgG) to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor binding domain in human serum and plasma. Through a blood sample the test is intended as an aid to assess the adaptive humoral immune response to the SARS–CoV–2-S protein. The test may also detect a response to vaccination. Click here for more information.

About Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test

The Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 is an immunoassay for the in-vitro qualitative detection of antibodies (including IgG) to SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid antigen in human serum and plasma. Through a blood sample, the test is intended as an aid in the determination of the immune reaction to SARS-CoV-2. Click here for more information.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible. Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. For more information, please visit www.rochecanada.com and www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

________________________________________ 1The blood samples will be collected in provinces where CBS is present

