Roche Diabetes Care unveils a national survey reporting that people living with diabetes deal with a significantly higher level of stress

Roche and mySugr join forces to reduce the stress level of Canadians living with diabetes

MONTREAL, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - To better understand what it is like to live with diabetes 24/7 and to what extent a certain level of stress edges into moments that should be relaxing, Roche Diabetes Care Canada launched a national survey, conducted by CROP, to measure the impact of weekends, holidays and leisure activities on the average population's stress levels and daily routine.

"Diabetes and its effect on mental health is a key topic that we are most definitely concerned about at Roche. We are involved in the community and are actively working to constantly innovate and reduce the negative impact of diabetes on people's lives. We have made it a priority to provide people living with diabetes with technology that can make their lives easier," explains Marie-Pierre Mathieu, Marketing Director, Roche Diabetes Care Canada.

The survey showed that respondents living with diabetes reported a significantly higher level of stress than other people who take medication when it comes to participating in recreational activities that might interfere with their medication schedule. With this in mind and with the desire to simplify the lives of people living with diabetes, Roche has acquired mySugr. With more than 1.6 million users worldwide, mySugr – who's Pro version is offered free of charge for patients importing data from the Accu-Chek® Guide system – allows patients to better manage their diabetes. It also features clear blood glucose charts and provides people with motivating feedback to support them in their daily routine. Roche has introduced a revolutionary technology to the market: the Accu-Chek Guide system. Designed to reduce the hassle of everyday blood glucose testing, it helps patients simplify the most frequent tasks needed to manage their diabetes and makes measuring blood glucose easier anytime, anywhere. The Simply Smart Accu-Chek Guide system eases diabetes management thanks to small changes that make a big difference. The system's spill-resistant SmartPackTM vial offers a fumble-free experience by making it easier to remove one strip at a time, while the strip with the widest1 dosing area on the market makes testing easier, and finally, values can automatically be transferred to the mySugr app so patients can forget about manually jotting down results.

Portrait of diabetes stress in Canada:

In Canada alone, one in three people live with prediabetes or diabetes. 2

Roche national survey showed that while most Canadians (69%) associate a vacation abroad as a non-stressful perspective, this situation generates high stress for 42% of people living with diabetes. 4

Respondents living with diabetes reported a significantly higher level of stress than other people who take medication when it comes to participating in recreational activities that might interfere with their medication schedule. 4

Moreover, while activities such as going on vacation abroad, sleeping in, being invited for a drink or supper with friends and going on weekend adventures sound like the most non-stressful situations for the majority of people taking medications, it is the contrary for people living with diabetes. All of those activities are a higher source of stress for these people.4



1 Widest application area among industry-leading manufacturers. Data on file. 2 Diabetes: Canada at the tipping point Charting a New Path. (2005). Canadian Diabetes Association. 3 Summary Document: 2015 Report on Diabetes – Driving Change. (2015). Canadian Diabetes Association. 4 January 2019, CROP survey on "Holidays, recreation and stress in the context of a fixed medication schedule". Data on file

Survey Methodology

The Roche Survey was conducted by CROP (www.crop.ca). The data collection operations were conducted online from January 16 to 21, 2019 using a web panel. In total, 2,037 questionnaires were completed across Canada (1,000 in Quebec and 1,037 by residents of the other Canadian provinces). The results were weighted in order to reflect the actual distribution of the Canadian population in terms of gender, age, area of residence, level of education and, in Quebec, the respondents' mother tongue. Note that given the non-probabilistic nature of the sample, margin of error calculations are not applicable.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2018 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2018, Roche invested CHF 11 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 56.8 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care is pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. Being a global leader in integrated diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target range and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines. Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with caregivers, healthcare providers and payers to optimally manage this complex condition and contribute to sustainable care structures. Under the brand Accu-Chek and in collaboration with partners, Roche Diabetes Care creates value by providing integrated solutions to monitor glucose levels, deliver insulin and track as well as contextualize relevant data points for a successful therapy. By establishing a leading open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care will enable optimal personalised diabetes management and thus improve therapy outcomes. Since 2017, mySugr with its world-leading mobile diabetes management app and services is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information please visit www.accu-chek.ca and www.mysugr.com.

About mySugr

Founded in 2012, mySugr specializes in all-around care for people with diabetes. Its applications and services help alleviate the daily burden of diabetes. The mySugr app has more than 1.6 million users worldwide and a 4.6 star rating in the App Store and Playstore. The mySugr app is available in 62 countries and 14 languages. mySugr joined the Roche family in 2017. The company has its North American headquarters in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit mySugr.com/press.

