Accu-Chek® + 360Care™ offers patients living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes innovative personalised solutions, empowering patients to actively monitor their glucose with real-time professional support, coaching using technology and human intervention

The Accu-Chek® Guide blood glucose meter along with "just in time" customized home testing strip delivery and Ellerca's 360Care™ app and health coaches help patients manage their health and worry less about their diabetes

Accu-Chek® + 360Care is an exclusive offer for Medavie Blue Cross plan members

LAVAL, QC, May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Roche Diabetes Care Canada announces a collaboration with Ellerca Health, a Toronto-based company dedicated to improving patient care through innovation and technology. The partnership will include the launch of Accu-Chek® + 360Care™, combining Roche's Accu-Chek® Guide blood glucose meter, customized home delivery of testing strips and Ellerca's self-management digital program, 360Care™, which empowers patients to be in control of their own treatment schedule with access to a team of health coaches.

"At Roche Diabetes Care, we are dedicated to offering integrated, personalised diabetes management to Canadians living with diabetes," said Jade Dagher, Head of Sub-Region Canada, Australia and New-Zealand at Roche Diabetes Care. "This valuable partnership with Ellerca Health aims to further our mission to shape the future of diabetes management and help people living with diabetes take better control of diabetes and improve their disease outcome."

The Roche and Ellerca collaboration provides patients with a fully personalised and integrated solution that makes managing treatment easy and efficient. The offer consists of the Accu-Chek® Guide blood glucose meter, access to testing strips – which are sent directly to patients' homes and health coaching from a diabetes nurse educator, social worker, psychologist and/or nutritionist.

"We know that people living with diabetes and other chronic illnesses are looking for help and support throughout their health journey and we are proud to do our part to eliminate any added stress," said Daniel Yeboah, Founder + General Manager of Ellerca Health. "Through 360Care™, our virtual diabetes clinic and the help of partners like Roche we can help deliver life-changing solutions that empower patients to take back control of their daily lives."

Accu-Chek® + 360Care™ will be available to Medavie Blue Cross plan members as part of their Diabetes Care Program.

"This collaboration is a great example of companies coming together to create health solutions," said Marc Avaria, Vice President, Product and Disability Management at Medavie Blue Cross. "We are pleased to offer a robust Diabetes Care Program to plan members through our Managing Chronic Disease benefit. We will continue to focus on ways to enable better, more convenient access to education and care to help those with diabetes and other chronic conditions."

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes®, Accu-Chek® and mySugr®, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr®, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com, www.accu-chek.ca and https://www.accu-chek.ca/en/mysugr-app.

About Ellerca Health

Based in Toronto, Canada, Ellerca Health, is a digital health organization that uses the integration of mobile technology, real human interaction, artificial intelligence, and proven behavioral science to revolutionize the personal experience and health outcomes of people living with chronic disease. Ellerca Health's approach delivers continuous fully integrated virtual care and support, raising the bar in the digital therapeutics market.

Shifting the healthcare paradigm to engage and empower consumers, Ellerca Health is transforming chronic disease management, patient outcomes, and healthcare costs with its 360Care™ platform.

Driving 360Care™ is the core philosophy that people with chronic health needs, when provided with true care and companionship, quickly make the incremental behavioral changes needed to stop the progression of their conditions.

For more information visit www.EllercaHealth.com and www.360care.ca.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R+D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

