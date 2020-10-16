Ontario leads the way, creating a positive ecosystem for business that competes internationally

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce a major jobs investment into Ontario's life sciences industry. At a time when Canada and the world are looking to the sector to lead in testing, treatment and post-pandemic economic recovery, this investment will bring up to 500 highly skilled and specialized full-time positions to the province of Ontario. This $500 million investment over five years will establish Roche's Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Canadian pharmaceutical headquarters in Mississauga. By the end of 2020, Roche will have hired 200 skilled jobs and up to 300 more by the end of 2023.

Ontario has been a leader when it comes to innovation and the hub of a growing life sciences sector that is recognized internationally. The current global health crisis has only reinforced the importance of strengthening life sciences, especially here in Canada. Life sciences and the bio economy drive the Canadian healthcare system, agriculture, food supply, environmental protection, and represent the greatest opportunity for economic growth in the province.

"Ontario was selected for this investment based on a strong competitive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and a government committed to fostering growth in the sector," says Ronnie Miller, President & CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Canada. "We applaud the hard work done by the Government of Ontario and the Premier's Office to foster a business environment that can compete internationally to attract investment opportunities, and Roche's commitment to add up to 500 specialized positions is a direct result of these positive changes."

"Ontario is home to titans of research, development and innovation, who are leading the creation of life-saving medicines, treatment, and medical equipment," says Premier Doug Ford. "Roche's new operation hub in Mississauga will further anchor Ontario's position as a global leader in life sciences, create good-paying jobs in the community, and ensure Ontario's best and brightest minds advance the important work Roche does to transform health care here in our province and beyond."





This opportunity places Ontario at the top of the list for potential future global investments across the life sciences sector. The investment will create new and exciting employment opportunities, including for recent graduates of Ontario's strong academic ecosystem who will have the opportunity to impact the development of Roche's medicines from early stages through to being supplied to patients around the world.

"As we move ahead in our post-pandemic recovery, today's announcement is a positive signal that the life sciences sector is not only demonstrating our value in the fight against COVID-19 from a testing and treatment perspective, but also as an important economic driver for the province now, and as a growth opportunity for the future," says Damian Siggins, Global Head, PT Transformation and Site Head, PT Operations. "Without the support of all three levels of government, the Mississauga Board of Trade, Life Sciences Ontario and Invest in Canada, who are all active advocates for a thriving sector, this investment would not have been possible."

"Ontario is home to leading edge research institutions, we have a top tier STEM workforce and our life science and innovation sectors are amongst the best in the world," says Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "We are proud that Roche has expressed confidence in our province and selected Ontario as the home for their new site. This will mean 500 new well-paying jobs and will further bolster Ontario's competitiveness in the life sciences sector."

"I want to thank Roche for this significant investment in our city that will not only create hundreds of highly skilled jobs but position Mississauga on the road to recovery," says Mississauga Mayor, Bonnie Crombie. "As home to Canada's second-largest Life Sciences sector, I couldn't be more proud that Roche has chosen to expand its operations in Mississauga. This investment will help bring new innovative products to patients in Canada and around the world and is yet another example of how innovation thrives in Mississauga."

Roche is committed to continuing our investments in the Canadian healthcare ecosystem, but it is important to note that at a time when the world is looking to the life sciences sector for new therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics, the Federal government is implementing reforms that will limit our industry's ability to deliver new innovations that Canadian patients need and are waiting for. Canada needs a regulatory environment that will help the sector and our citizens grow and thrive, while balancing system sustainability and equity.

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1931, Roche Canada is committed to searching for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases while making a sustainable contribution to society. The company employs more than 1,800 people across the country through its Pharmaceuticals division in Mississauga, Ontario and Diagnostics, as well as Diabetes Care divisions in Laval, Quebec.



Roche aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Roche Canada is actively involved in local communities through its charitable giving and partnerships with organizations and healthcare institutions that work together to improve the quality of life of Canadians. For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com .

All trade-marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

© Copyright 2020; Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

