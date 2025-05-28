MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time in Canada, a patient has received cancer immunotherapy by subcutaneous (under the skin) injection in their home, thanks to an innovative research initiative by Horizon Health Network (Horizon), in collaboration with Roche Canada, the New Brunswick Extra-Mural Program, and ResearchNB, and with support from Vitalité Health Network.

The project originated with a research study led by Horizon medical oncologists Dr. Mahmoud Abdelsalam, Dr. Luisa Galvis and Dr. James Michael whereby New Brunswick patients diagnosed with certain types of lung cancer receive Health Canada-authorized subcutaneous cancer immunotherapy at home, administered by nurses from Medavie's New Brunswick Extra-Mural Program. The initiative was formally announced by the New Brunswick delegation during the annual BIO International Convention in June 2024 in San Diego, California, and the first treatment milestone occurred in New Brunswick this past March.

"This trial marks a turning point in lung cancer care—bringing treatment from the hospital to patients' homes, where they are most comfortable," said Dr. Abdelsalam, who served as principal investigator of the research initiative. "We are proud to lead this Canadian-first trial from New Brunswick, showing that innovation in health care can start right here at home, improving the quality of care for New Brunswickers."

The study was initially designed to bring care closer to communities. However, Dr. Abdelsalam challenged the team to go further — to "close the last mile" by delivering modern cancer therapies directly to patients' homes.

Previously, patients travelled to hospital-based infusion centres for intravenous cancer treatments, often spending at least 30 to 60 minutes per visit. The new subcutaneous injection reduces treatment time to about seven minutes, offering a more convenient, less invasive option that minimizes disruptions to patients' daily life, reduces the strain on health care providers, and increases capacity in the health care system.

"The reality is, if patients must leave their communities, take time off work, arrange childcare or organize transportation, it disrupts their lives significantly," said Jennifer Sheils, Horizon's Vice-President of Strategy, Transformation and Chief Innovation Officer. "They occupy IV therapy hospital chairs, require nursing and pharmacy resources and often face the challenge of travelling home while feeling unwell. These impacts extend beyond the treatment day and can affect their overall well-being and financial stability."

As industry partners like Roche Canada introduce new therapies that move beyond traditional IV delivery, Horizon is leading the way in rethinking cancer care by putting patient needs first and helping to build a more efficient, responsive health care system.

Key benefits of an injection (subcutaneous) formulation to the patient, compared to traditional IV formulations, can include:

Reduced treatment time, helping patients to spend less time receiving their treatment.

Potentially less discomfort and emotional distress during treatment.

Patient-tailored care, enabling treatment both in and out of hospital, or closer to home, to best meet the patient's needs.

Fewer hospital visits, if delivered outside of the hospital.

"The challenges faced by healthcare systems in Canada have never been greater. Horizon Health's outstanding leadership shows that transforming this system is possible. By thinking differently about how we collaborate, we can deliver better care to patients and their families. We are very proud to partner with Horizon Health on this project, which will help ensure all patients have access to the best innovation in healthcare, when they need it - a key part of Roche's vision," said Dr. Dan Edgcumbe, Vice President of Medical and Regulatory Affairs at Roche Pharma Canada. "This experience will help us all better understand the full value of healthcare innovation to provide more accessible, flexible care options while expanding healthcare system capacity."

Through this partnership, patients now have the choice to receive injections at home, reducing disruption to their daily lives and alleviating pressures on hospital resources. This innovative model empowers patients while supporting a more efficient and patient-centered health care system.

This approach is also expected to improve health system operations by reducing pressure on infusion clinics, increasing treatment capacity, optimizing workflow and potentially lowering overall costs per patient.

Horizon hopes health care systems across Canada will look to this example as a model for accelerating patient-centred innovation. Advancing research and adopting new approaches to care delivery will be critical to building a more sustainable health care system.

Horizon is committed to fostering a culture of improving patient outcomes through research and innovation initiatives like this one. Each year, Horizon Research Services supports approximately 117 clinical trials for new treatments and solutions, along with nearly 307 investigator-led studies advancing health care knowledge and practice.

Patients interested in participating in this study, referred to as Subcutaneous Treatment with Immunotherapy for Cancer Patients at Home, or STITCH-01, or another Horizon research study are encouraged to complete a research application form, available on the Horizon website .

About Horizon Health Network

Horizon Health Network is the largest regional health authority – and one of the largest employers – in New Brunswick, and the second-largest health authority in Atlantic Canada. Our leadership and health care providers are experts in diverse areas of health and community services and provide services to a half a million people. The organization has an annual budget of approximately $1.4 billion and has more than 14,000 employees, 1,242 physicians and 1,300 volunteers, as well as 17 foundations and 16 auxiliaries and alumnae organizations.

About Roche Canada

At Roche Canada, patients and science are at the heart of everything we do. Our passion for science and our commitment to relentlessly pursuing the impossible for patients have made us one of the world's leading pharmaceutical, in-vitro diagnostics, and diabetes care management companies.

With our combined strength in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, we're driving healthcare forward, while ensuring we deliver meaningful benefits for patients and sustainable healthcare systems. We are committed to creating a world where we all have more time with the people we love.

And we're adding our expertise in new areas, such as artificial intelligence, real world data collection and analysis and collaborating with many different sectors and industries.

Having the courage to reinvent ourselves and question the status quo is what patients and healthcare systems expect from Roche - and our commitment is as strong today as it was on the first day of our Canadian journey in 1931. Today, Roche Canada employs nearly 2,000 people at its offices in Mississauga, Ontario, in Laval, Quebec, and across the country from coast to coast to coast.

For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com or follow Roche Canada on LinkedIn .

About ResearchNB

ResearchNB is the province's research and innovation enabler. With offices in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton, it provides New Brunswick's research sector with critical leadership and support including advocacy, initial funding, connections to potential partners, and the translation of science into economic opportunities. Projects developed in partnership with ResearchNB help New Brunswickers to thrive through research that leads to new, innovative business practices and products.

About New Brunswick Extra-Mural Program

The New Brunswick Extra-Mural Program (EMP) delivers primary health care services to New Brunswickers of all ages in their homes and communities. EMP, known by many as the "hospital without walls", includes a team of over 850 professionals who provide quality home health care services to eligible residents when their needs can be met safely in the community. EMP operates on a client and family centered model with a focus on building and maintaining partnerships with clients and their families, physicians, agencies, departments and other service providers to best meet patient needs.

