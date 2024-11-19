These jobs will propel the province towards being a global leader in biomanufacturing and life sciences

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce, with support from the Government of Ontario through its agency, Invest Ontario, the addition of up to 250 new jobs to Ontario. Most of these highly-skilled, technical jobs will be in innovative areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computational biology, and data analytics and will be part of Roche's Global Informatics function. The jobs will address real challenges in healthcare by advancing Roche's understanding of diseases and helping deliver innovations faster to patients.

This marks the first collaboration of this kind for Roche Canada with Invest Ontario, which will help further Ontario's ambition of becoming a global leader in life sciences. These jobs equate to an investment of more than $130M CAD over five years, with a contribution of $3.5M from the Government of Ontario. These jobs will establish Roche Canada as one of the top five Informatics technology hubs supporting the Roche global business.

"As a global organization with a long Canadian history, we are proud of the impact and investments that Roche has made, and continues to make, across the country," says Brigitte Nolet, President & CEO, Roche Canada Pharma. "Investments like these are possible because we have collaborative partners across public, private, and not-for-profit sectors willing to address healthcare challenges more effectively, together."

There is incredible talent at Roche Canada, and the talent yet to come will raise Canada's visibility as a premier destination for global business growth and new investments. The funding for these new, future-oriented jobs will benefit the entire life science ecosystem, and ultimately help us ensure medicines make their way to patients faster.

"This investment by Roche is another testament to Ontario's growing reputation as a global leader in the life sciences sector," said Premier Doug Ford. "Our government is pleased to support the growth of this Global Informatics Hub with a $3.5 million provincial investment that will create highly skilled, good-paying jobs and drive medical breakthroughs that will improve the lives of people throughout Ontario."



Canada has a vibrant life sciences sector and some of the best researchers and scientists in the world, and Ontario is targeted to be the premier destination for global business growth and new investments. The province represents the largest volume of Canadian patients and can be a leader in modernizing and streamlining processes across the country.

By tapping into our collective capabilities across both our pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions, as well as growing our expertise in AI, machine learning, and data and analytics, we can innovate faster, better and more efficiently. This will result in further growth in the health data sector in Canada, helping us solve real challenges through more accurate diagnostics, as well as improving personalized treatment plans, and supporting drug discovery.

This agreement between Invest Ontario and Roche Canada is a continued commitment toward investing in the latest phase of the province's life sciences strategy, the Canadian economy, and in healthcare for all Canadians and patients around the world. We commend the Ontario Government on its willingness to collaborate and invest in jobs that will expand our footprint in the life sciences ecosystem and our focus on attracting further investment in the province.

Additional Quotes

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, Ontario has become a hub of healthcare innovation and technology that is connecting more people to the care they need, when they need it," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "Roche Canada's expanded Global Informatics Hub in Mississauga is the next step our government is taking to champion innovation to improve access to life-changing care in Ontario for years to come."

"As one of the largest life sciences jurisdictions in North America, Ontario is a prime location for domestic and international biomanufacturers looking to invest and bring their innovative ideas from lab to market," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "The new jobs in Roche's Global Informatics Hub are a welcome addition to our province's growing life sciences ecosystem and represent a vote of confidence in our highly-skilled workforce and research environment. We look forward to seeing this partnership grow and bring economic growth and good-paying jobs to Mississauga."

"Transformative technologies like artificial intelligence are reshaping healthcare, offering new solutions for improving access and altering how companies operate in the sector," says Brian Mereweather, Mississauga Informatics Site Lead, Roche Canada. "The expansion of our Informatics division right here in Ontario will enable us to leverage unique approaches and technologies to enable data-driven decision-making, allowing us to analyze data much more quickly and enhance various aspects of healthcare."

"This was Roche Canada's first partnership with Invest Ontario and we are thrilled to champion Ontario's talent together," said Invest Ontario Interim CEO Jennifer Block. "Roche's continued commitment signifies their confidence in Ontario's life sciences ecosystem to contribute to a global business."

About Roche Canada

At Roche Canada, patients and science are at the heart of everything we do. Our passion for science and our commitment to relentlessly pursuing the impossible for patients have made us one of the world's leading pharmaceutical, in-vitro diagnostics, and diabetes care management companies.

With our combined strength in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, we're driving healthcare forward, while ensuring we deliver meaningful benefits for patients and sustainable healthcare systems. We are committed to creating a world where we all have more time with the people we love.

And we're adding our expertise in new areas, such as artificial intelligence, real world data collection and analysis and collaborating with many different sectors and industries.

Having the courage to reinvent ourselves and question the status quo is what patients and healthcare systems expect from Roche - and our commitment is as strong today as it was on the first day of our Canadian journey in 1931. Today, Roche Canada employs nearly 2,000 people at its offices in Mississauga, Ontario, in Laval, Quebec, and across the country from coast to coast to coast.

For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com or follow Roche Canada on LinkedIn, or on X / Twitter @RocheCanada .

About Invest Ontario

Invest Ontario is the dedicated agency for investment attraction in the province. We serve as global businesses' partner and one-window access to Ontario, providing expertise and tailored services throughout their investment journey. With a focus on the advanced manufacturing, life sciences and technology sectors, we are committed to securing strategic investments that create jobs, generate returns to the province and drive Ontario's long-term economic growth and global competitiveness.

SOURCE Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada)

Media contact: Jennifer Mota, Strategic Corporate Communications, Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, 437-219-7806, [email protected]