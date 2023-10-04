RoboGarden in Collaboration with the University of Calgary Continuing Education to Launch New Machine Learning and AI boot camp.

UCalgary Continuing Education's global community is set to receive the RoboGarden-powered high-demand workforce digital upskilling program offering hands-on learning, and gamified lessons.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - RoboGarden, an industry-leading cloud-based publisher, which excels in delivering interactive AI-driven digital skills learning experiences, announces the expansion of the collaboration with the University of Calgary Continuing Education to offer its Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boot camp experience.

"The world of artificial intelligence is evolving rapidly with recent innovations in AI and machine learning," said Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, Co-Founder and President of RoboGarden. "It gives me great pleasure to know that we're equipping future innovators with the skillsets they need to bring their ideas and initiatives to life, all right here in RoboGarden's hometown of Calgary, no less".

Opportunity abounds within this rapidly growing field, and RoboGarden's Machine Learning and AI Using Python Boot camp will provide information to enable individuals to capitalize on the moment.

These new boot camps will be delivered via RoboGarden online learning platform across 10 progressive learning modules, offering an enriching experience and culminating in RoboGarden's signature capstone project.

Prior programming experience or credentials are not required. Instead, the boot camp meets students on their terms, encouraging them to transfer their prior studies and life experiences into industry-informed machine learning and AI projects.

"We recognize the importance of providing our global learning community with the latest skills and knowledge in high-demand fields" says Dr. Ewa Wasniewski, Director of Domestic Programs at University of Calgary Continuing Education. "This programming ensures that those who choose UCalgary Continuing Education to launch or continue their digital upskilling journey have access to the most up-to-date tools and resources to support their learning and career development."

RoboGarden's support for its students doesn't simply end when the course concludes. The instructors, teaching assistants and industry-speakers stay available to students as they pursue their career goals.

This unique learning program was developed with career progression and earning potential in mind, geared toward providing individuals with access to an industry with an average salary of more than $80k CAD per year.

RoboGarden will provide ongoing support and mentorship as graduates find their way in the professional landscape and make their first marks in the fast-changing world of AI and Machine Learning. Once graduates find their place in this field, they will have the opportunity to enrich our community and economy, bringing with them practical, forward-minded learnings.

Registrations are open for the Machine Learning and AI Boot camp, first course starts on October 30, 2023. For more information, visit the program and registration page .

About the University of Calgary Continuing Education

UCalgary Continuing Education's mission is to provide high-quality educational opportunities to lifelong learners, thereby strengthening our communities and our university. It offers a wide range of seminars, courses and programs to individuals and organizations seeking opportunities for professional development and personal enrichment. UCalgary is Canada's entrepreneurial university, located in Canada's most enterprising city. It is a top research university and one of the highest-ranked universities of its age. conted.ucalgary.ca

About RoboGarden

Calgary, Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc . is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI). METI is an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors. RoboGarden emerged from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada.

SOURCE RoboGarden Inc.

For further information: [email protected], +1 403 919-7626