RoboGarden and Ontario Tech University Continuous Learning Partner to Launch New Machine Learning & AI Bootcamp

Ontario's fastest-growing University presents the RoboGarden-powered, high-demand Digital Workforce Upskilling program via the Continuous Learning Division, offering Hands-On Learning, Gamified Lessons, and World-Class Instructors and Mentors.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - RoboGarden – an industry-leading cloud-based publisher that excels in delivering interactive, AI-driven digital skills acquisition experiences – announces expansion of the collaboration with Ontario Tech University Continuous Learning to offer its singular Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp experience to the Greater Toronto Area.

Recent research presented by Job Bank of Canada – an official Government of Canada portal for career path information and openings across Canada- regarding career opportunities in Canada for those with AI, Machine Learning and Data Science skillsets states that ," The employment outlook will be good for Data Scientists (NOC 21211) in Ontario for the 2023-2025 period."1 Additionally, from a Canada-wide perspective, the Job Bank suggests that, "For Information systems analysts and consultants, over the period 2022-2031, new job openings (arising from expansion demand and replacement demand) are expected to total 143,700 "2

Opportunity abounds within this rapidly growing field, and the RoboGarden-powered Machine Learning and AI with Python Bootcamp, presented by Ontario Tech University Continuous Learning, is positioned to offer learners everything they need to capitalize on the moment.

This unique learning program was developed with career progression and earning potential in mind, geared toward providing students with access to an industry with an average base pay of approximately $88,000 per year based on a 35 hour work week in the Greater Toronto-region.3

Prior programming experience or credentials are not required. Instead, the Bootcamp meets students on their terms, encouraging them to transfer their prior studies and life experiences into industry-informed Machine Learning and AI projects. Delivered via the designed in Calgary RoboGarden online learning platform across 10 progressive learning modules, offering an experience as engaging as it is enriching and culminating in RoboGarden's signature Capstone project.

"The world of Artificial Intelligence is evolving rapidly with recent innovations in Data Science and Machine Learning," said Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, Co-Founder and President of RoboGarden. "It gives me great pleasure to know that we're equipping future innovators with the skillsets they need to bring their ideas and initiatives to life. We know the demand for Data Scientists specialized in Machine Learning and AI are in high-demand in the Greater Toronto Area. Banking and Finance, Manufacturing, Media, and Tech firms are undergoing Digital Transformation with AI as the foundation. The students we'll be teaching in partnership with our amazing collaborators at Ontario Tech Continuous Learning will enrich the Ontario Digital Workforce, delivering practical practical, forward-minded concepts and innovations from our world-class instructors and curriculum."

"We chose to expand our collaboration with RoboGarden Inc., to deliver an online, instructor-supported Machine Learning and AI digital workforce upskilling bootcamp because we recognize the importance of providing the Greater Toronto Area with the latest skills and knowledge in high-demand fields such as this, at an affordable pricepoint" detailed Chris Hall, Director of Continuous Learning at Ontario Tech University.

"Growing our partnership with RoboGarden – which has proven successful in delivering digital upskilling programs since Spring 2023 – ensures those who choose Ontario Tech University Continuous Learning to launch or continue their digital upskilling journey have access to the most up-to-date tools and resources to support their learning and career development."

RoboGarden's support for its students doesn't simply end when the course concludes. The instructors, teaching assistants and industry-speakers remain available to students as they pursue their career goals. There is also an optional internship program available to those seeking additional real-world experience as they transition to the Digital Workforce. RoboGarden and its' partners provide ongoing support and mentorship as graduates find their way in the professional landscape and make their first marks in the fast-changing world of AI and Machine Learning.

Prospective students can learn more and enroll in the Machine Learning and AI Bootcamp until October 28, 2024, at Ontario Tech University Continuous Learning. Additional cohorts will be available for registration in 2025. Please visit the program information and registration page to learn more today .

About Ontario Tech University

Located in the eastern Greater Toronto Area, Ontario Tech University has grown out of a bold, ambitious vision: to take on the grand challenges we face as a society and find solutions to meet and exceed tomorrow's needs. By teaching students new approaches to problem-solving and innovative uses of technology, our commitment to scholarship produces new types of graduates: highly engaged citizen leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit; people prepared to excel in the modern workplace, and ready to lead their peers. For more information, please visit: ontariotechu.ca

About RoboGarden

Calgary, Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc . is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI). METI is an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden emerged from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada.

