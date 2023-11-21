RoboGarden and University of Northen British Columbia Continuing Studies Partner to Launch New Machine Learning & AI Bootcamp

UNBC Continuing Studies Learner community is set to receive the RoboGarden-powered high-demand workforce digital upskilling program offering Hands-On Learning, Gamified Lessons, and World-Class Instructors and Mentors.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - RoboGarden – an industry-leading cloud-based publisher that excels in delivering interactive, AI-driven digital skills learning experiences – announces a new collaboration with University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies to offer its singular Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp experience to the UNBC CS workforce upskilling and lifelong learning community.

This unique learning program was developed with career progression and earning potential in mind, geared toward providing students with access to an industry with an average base pay of over $88k per year. Prior programming experience or credentials are not required. Instead, the Bootcamp meets students on their terms, encouraging them to transfer their prior studies and life experiences into industry-informed Machine Learning and AI projects. Delivered online via the designed in Calgary RoboGarden learning platform, students work through 10 progressive learning modules, offering an experience as engaging as it is enriching, and culminating in RoboGarden's signature Capstone project. Coupled with live-virtual instructor sessions, this learning experience disrupts the typical education style to provide students with industry expert instructors and curated content to deliver outcomes for what is needed in the workforce now, and in the future.

"We know that the Canadian economy across sectors is transforming rapidly with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based tools, services and solutions," said Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, Co-Founder and President of RoboGarden. "It gives me great pleasure to know that we're equipping the Canadian workforce with the skillsets they need to innovate and succeed in this new AI-driven era. The students we'll be teaching in partnership with our amazing collaborators at University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies, will complete the program ready to contribute with high-demand skills, bringing with them practical, future-minded learnings from our world-class instructors and curriculum."

"Part of reimagining how we educate and learn to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world is through collaboration. Our partnership with RoboGarden to deliver this online, instructor-supported Machine Learning and AI Digital Workforce Upskilling Bootcamp will provide residents in northern British Columbia with the most up-to-date tools and resources in this field," says UNBC Continuing Studies Interim Manager Stacey Linton. "This innovative partnership will empower our learners with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills to meet the emerging needs of the workforce, both at home and further afield."

Calgary, AB based, RoboGarden's support for its students doesn't simply end when the course concludes. The instructors, teaching assistants and industry-speakers remain available to students as they pursue their career goals. They provide ongoing support and mentorship as graduates find their way in the professional landscape and make their first marks in the fast-changing world of AI and Machine Learning.

Prospective students can learn more and enroll in the Machine Learning Foundations course by visiting the University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies program information and registration page

About University of Northern British Columbia Continuing Studies

Located in the spectacular landscape of northern British Columbia, UNBC is one of the province's premier research universities. We have a passion for teaching, discovery, people, the environment and the North. We are ready for a new and very different future – ready to reimagine how we educate, research and learn so that we can lead this different future. The Continuing Studies program at UNBC is ready to help adult learners of all ages prepare for coming changes.

About RoboGarden

Calgary, Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc . is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI). METI is an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden emerged from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada.

