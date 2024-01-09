RoboGarden and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Collaborate to Launch 100% Online Artificial Intelligence Developer and Full Stack Developer Career Transition programs

Participants Experience Real-World Scenarios and Receive Support From Industry Mentors and Career Experts That Helps Them Unlock Their Potential In The Digital Workforce

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Digital Workforce in Canada is expanding in all regions. With major, mid-size, and startup stage organizations undergoing digital transformation whichever sector they operate in, the demand for digitally-skilled professionals continues to grow. To support both this demand, and the high-level of interest from Canadians in upskilling for, or pivoting to, the digital workforce, RoboGarden Inc., a Canadian Educational Technology leader preparing adults for in-demand careers via Artificial Intelligence (AI)-supported education opportunities, today announced it has partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) Corporate and Continuing Education to deliver remote learning experiences featuring digital workforce upskilling programs in Artificial Intelligence Development and Full Stack Development.

RoboGarden has been contributing to the Canadian digital workforce since 2019 by offering accessible, industry-informed digital skills development programs in which participants acquire tools that transform careers. With curriculums sourced from Industry partners and instructors representing Canadian and international professionals who are active in global industries and entrepreneurship applying the skills taught in these RoboGarden-powered programs, participants complete their learning experience ready to enter organizational positions and create entrepreneurial success. Supported by RoboGarden's designed in Alberta Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based learning platform featuring an AI support tool that drives learner progression while completing self-paced modules, participants experience a customized program that meets them where they are on the skill acquisition ladder. To complete a program, participants submit a capstone project sourced either from RoboGarden industry partners or from the participants current career or interests that demonstrates their new digital abilities. Additionally this project contributes to building a portfolio showcasing their progress and abilities to potential employers or business partners.

These programs are designed to fit into the lives of busy working professionals who seek flexible opportunities that help them upskill for their current career or reskill to pursue a new digital career path. Participants do not need any industry or academic experience; anyone who can commit the time and has the motivation to acquire latest-generation digital technology skillsets can achieve their goals.

RoboGarden Inc. President and Co-Founder Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby on this announcement, "As an Alberta-based company, we know NAIT is a highly respected leader in workforce upskilling and reskilling in Northern Alberta and across Western Canada. It is critical that the learning community served by NAIT is offered accessible digital upskilling and reskilling opportunities in high-demand areas such as those in Artificial Intelligence and Full Stack Development powered by RoboGarden. We have hoped to collaborate with NAIT for some time, we're delighted the day has arrived!"

Len Ferry, Director of Business Development in Corporate & Continuing Education at NAIT said about this collaboration, "We are committed to offering accessible digital upskilling and reskilling non-credit programs to help people join the digital workforce as full-time staff or as entrepreneurs to either enhance current career paths or allow an entry point into new careers. This collaboration with RoboGarden provides participants with the skills and network they need to upskill or reskill in the tech workforce and prepare them to achieve their career and income-generation goals."

Program participants receive career and entrepreneurship content in each of the nine learning modules alongside the career and entrepreneurship focus of the final, post-capstone project submission module that is RoboGarden's signature Learn To Earn content. Those who complete RoboGarden-powered digital workforce upskilling and career transition programs can secure internships, new full-time positions in current or new organizations, and enter into entrepreneurship upon program completion.

Those who complete Artificial Intelligence Upskilling can expect to quickly begin applying their new skills as Canadian executives estimate that 42 per cent of their workforce will need to reskill as a result of implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital automation over the next three years, according to an August 2023 IBM Canada press release. The compensation attached to those with AI skillsets continues to grow with research showing average 2023 annual salaries in Canada over $100,000 for Artificial Intelligence specialists that are expected to climb into the future (source)

Artificial Intelligence Upskilling program with NAIT Continuing and Corporate Education participants prepare for full-time and freelance careers in diverse industries that are adopting AI and Machine Learning. Participants emerge able to relate prior education and experience to authentic and relevant programming projects they complete within the learning platform. Participants experience hands-on lessons solving simple and complex real-world problems across different industries that may include retail, finance, tech, and health care.

Equally those who pursue a Full Stack Developer career can expect robust opportunities into the future as research shows between 2022-2031 the demand for Full Stack developers in Canada is expected to increase by 10,400 and, according to the Canadian Job Bank , job growth in the field of Full Stack development is projected to outpace the average for all occupations. Annual compensation of CAD $85,000-$100,000+ within 7 years of completing the program is highly achievable. (source)

Participants in the NAIT Full Stack Developer program powered by RoboGarden learn key aspects of front-end web & app development, back-end web & app development, software development, databases, data structures and algorithms. Growing career opportunities in each of these areas allows versatile Full Stack Developers to direct their digital career where they have the most interest. Each program module features a combination of materials, including resources, exercises and career-related coursework, participants submit a capstone project to complete the technical skills focused modules.

Prospective learners can learn more and enroll in the first cohorts now at the NAIT Artificial Intelligence Upskilling bootcamp website and the NAIT Full Stack Developer bootcamp website. Prospective participants will be glad to see a lower program fee for a proven digital skills development program versus other Canadian providers.

RoboGarden's collaboration with NAIT marks its 10th post-secondary institution partnership, further demonstrating the company's Canadian leadership as an asynchronous e-learning partner for Canada's Colleges and Universities.

About RoboGarden

Calgary Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc . is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI), an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden originated from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada

About NAIT

The Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) is a leading Canadian Polytechnic, delivering education in science, technology and the environment; business; health and skilled trades. With more than 34,000 credit and non-credit students and a 98 per cent employer satisfaction rate, NAIT grads help fuel the economic engine of the province. NAIT also contributes to Alberta's prosperity by helping businesses and communities become more competitive through industry-driven research and corporate training. Recognized as one of Alberta's top employers, NAIT provides outstanding returns on investment for its graduates, industry partners, the provincial government, and the people of Alberta.

Visit the NAIT homepage here for more information.

