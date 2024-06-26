RoboGarden and Riipen announce a collaboration to launch DIGITAL BOOST, a holistic, innovative Digital WorkForce preparation program that includes Digital Skills Development Training and Guaranteed Experiential Learning opportunities

Western Canada Tech firms partner to provide equal access to Digital Employment scenarios and faster transitions to new Digital Career pathways supported by the Government of Canada.

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Calgary-based Education Technology Innovation firm RoboGarden Inc. and Vancouver-based Experiential Learning leader Riipen announce DIGITAL BOOST, a new partnership to ensure career-acceleration opportunities for adults who choose RoboGarden-powered Digital Skills Development programs as they Upskill or Reskill for the digital workforce. In this career-outcome-focused collaboration, Riipen will deliver, for those who select the option, an up-to-80-hour digital workforce experience where participants will apply their new digital skills acquired with one of RoboGarden's Canadian Post-Secondary Institution program presentation partners alongside refreshing their pre-existing skillsets, to create a solution for a Riipen-sourced industry client who needs a Full Stack Development or Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Development project completed. With the support of the Canadian Federal Government via the Innovative Work-Integrated Learning (I-WIL) Initiatives program, participants who select and complete their project will receive a $1,400 stipend to both compensate them for their time to complete the project and demonstrate the income-generating potential of the career progression steps they have undertaken. By providing both the training and the experience pieces of the career upskilling and reskilling puzzles, DIGITAL BOOST will significantly increase employability while providing fulfilling career direction for prospective members of the rapidly evolving digital workforce. For industry clients, DIGITAL BOOST offers the opportunity to engage with a diverse pool of talented individuals who are eager to apply their skills to real-world projects, contributing to the organization's digital transformation goals.

The North American Digital Workforce continues to demand new talent capable of contributing to the significant digital transformation occurring within organizations of all sizes across all sectors. According to an October 2022 report from the Conference Board of Canada, Web Designers & Developers, and Database Analysts/Data Administrators (including Machine Learning & AI Development Professionals) will see the most significant increase in the percentage of Canadians employed in related careers by 2030 (pg.10). Additionally, according to this April 2024 press release from Deloitte and US-based The Manufacturing Institute which describes a potential 1.9 million person gap in US Manufacturing between filled and open positions by 2030, "roles (including) data scientists and software developers…are likely to grow at the fastest pace between 2022-2032". To ensure a pool of talent exists that can deliver the benefits of digital transformations occurring across sectors in North America, digital workforce upskilling and reskilling program builders and experiential learning providers must engage to provide hands-on experience and work-integrated mentorship to overcome barriers to real-world employment scenarios and drive interest in pursuing a career in the digital workforce. DIGITAL BOOST offers participants hands-on experiences through real-world, work-based projects powered by Riipen. These up to 80-hour paid workplace experiences are designed to be completed within 8-10 weeks, providing participants with practical experience that aligns with the RoboGarden-powered Digital WorkForce UpSkilling and ReSkilling program curriculum. Eligible students will work in teams of five to complete these projects and receive a $1,400 stipend upon successful completion, funded by The Government of Canada via the Level UP program.

"In the digital workforce of today and the future, workplace experience is more critical than ever before. To stand out among fellow digital-career seekers, adults can leverage the benefits of participating in a real-world digital transformation project provided by Riipen and their organizational clients, alongside the world-class digital skills development training presented by RoboGarden and our Canadian Post-Secondary Institution partners, to demonstrate their capability and suitability to enter the digital career they seek," said Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, President & Co-Founder at RoboGarden Inc. "As Western Canadian companies both innovating to create new sources of high-demand talent, RoboGarden is delighted to collaborate with Riipen on the DIGITAL BOOST program, which offers an invaluable opportunity for digital career upskillers and reskillers to immediately apply new skills and gain valuable workplace exposure, helping them transition into sustainable, satisfying careers."

Benefits for participants:

Access to workplace scenarios : Participants can engage directly with employers through meaningful project collaborations, kickstarting their career transition.

: Participants can engage directly with employers through meaningful project collaborations, kickstarting their career transition. Gain experience and career clarity : Participants will develop valuable digital workplace experience, enhancing their understanding of how digital transition occurs within organizations.

: Participants will develop valuable digital workplace experience, enhancing their understanding of how digital transition occurs within organizations. Create a virtual portfolio : Participants will receive employer feedback on the skills and knowledge demonstrated during their project and can easily produce their portfolio of projects when seeking new career paths.

: Participants will receive employer feedback on the skills and knowledge demonstrated during their project and can easily produce their portfolio of projects when seeking new career paths. Connect with long-term employment opportunities : Digital Boost provides pathways to sustainable and satisfying careers by connecting participants with organizations undertaking Digital Transformation initiatives.

: Digital Boost provides pathways to sustainable and satisfying careers by connecting participants with organizations undertaking Digital Transformation initiatives. Remote first : Both the RoboGarden-powered Digital Skills Development program and the DIGITAL BOOST Experiential Learning opportunity can be completed 100% online, leveraging the designed in Canada RoboGarden and Riipen digital platforms, respectively, and utilizing integrations with leading online collaboration tools to ensure seamless communication and deliverables submissions.

"It is exciting to announce our partnership with RoboGarden Inc. for the DIGITAL BOOST program. Both organizations bring unique strengths to the Digital Workforce Development ecosystem, and our collaboration is a natural fit. In today's digital age, practical workplace experience is essential," said Dana Stephenson, Co-Founder and CEO of Riipen. "By combining RoboGarden's comprehensive digital skills training with Riipen's access to real-world projects and industry partners, we provide participants with invaluable opportunities to apply their new skills in meaningful ways. Through compensated and innovative experiential learning projects, we are not only preparing tech talent for the future but also actively shaping it."

To learn more about RoboGarden-powered Career-focused Workforce Digital Skills Development training programs presented by leading Canadian Post-Secondary Institutions and the DIGITAL BOOST Experiential Learning option powered by Riipen, please visit us at the DIGITAL BOOST homepage

About RoboGarden

Calgary Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc. is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech Inc. (METI), an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden originated from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada

About Riipen

Riipen is the world's leading online work-integrated learning platform and ecosystem, aiming to end underemployment and bridge the skills gap. Riipen partners with governments, colleges, universities, and educators to provide inclusive access to high-quality, high-impact, work-integrated learning opportunities that provide learners with experience, industry connections, and career clarity to find meaningful careers. Riipen has successfully and proudly implemented 13.3 million hours of learning hours for over 217,000 learners with more than 35,000 employers and 640+ academic partnerships, portals, and training providers in 9 countries, in both English and French. To learn more, visit: riipen.com.

