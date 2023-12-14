RoboGarden and Ontario Tech University collaborate to offer an AI-Supported Full Stack Developer Bootcamp

Innovative digital upskilling program presented by Continuous Learning at Ontario Tech provides hands-on learning, and gamified lessons from world-class instructors and mentors

OSHAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - RoboGarden, a Canadian leader in cloud-based publishing specializing in teaching and developing digital skills through interactive, AI-driven learning experiences, announces a partnership with Ontario Tech University's Continuous Learning department. This collaboration aims to make their future-first Full Stack Development Bootcamp accessible to the global learning community.

The projected job growth for Full Stack Web and App ("Full Stack") Developers in Ontario for the next decade is expected to be significant. According to the Canadian Occupational Projections System at the Job Bank of Canada, new openings for Full Stack Developers in Ontario are expected to total 10,400 in the 2022-2031 period . With median wages averaging over $36.00 per hour province-wide, reaching as high as $75.00 per hour in large markets1 where the Full Stack Developer has gained experience and grown their skillset, participants in this unique learning program are prepared with income-generating skills that allow access to well-paid, high-demand careers throughout Ontario and beyond.

This Full Stack Developer program leverages proprietary AI-supported features that help students progress faster and more effectively in their skill development while equally allowing for real-time progress reporting and dynamic learner experience customization. Equal to teaching the technical skills required for effective programming and coding, the RoboGarden powered program equips students with the experiential acumen needed to pitch, present, and sell their solutions in a professional programming environment through course modules and a concluding capstone project.

" In an ever-expanding digital world, the need for a proficient and forward-thinking workforce is paramount. Our commitment at RoboGarden Bootcamps is to go beyond the boundaries of traditional education and bootcamp models. We emphasize not just learning but mastering competencies essential for the digital age. Our advanced training platform and programs are meticulously designed to ensure students acquire vital skills. This approach is not just about individual success; it's about cultivating a community of skilled innovators. Our graduates are set to propel the economy forward and solidify Ontario's reputation as a hub of exceptional tech talent."

-Dr. Mohamed Elhabiby, President and CEO, RoboGarden

"In collaborating with RoboGarden, we're proud to offer a full stack learning experience. This course will not only help students expand their digital skill sets but also provide them with real hands-on experience working with knowledgeable mentors at a world-class learning institution—a potent differentiator on any CV or application."

-Chris Hall, Director of Continuous Learning, Ontario Tech University

The Full Stack Developer Bootcamp provides students with a holistic view of the development and programming process. It teaches learners how to build and architect an application, starting from conceptualization through to design, development, and launch, while also considering various platforms and usability requirements.

Prospective students can learn more and enrol in the next Full Stack Development Bootcamp cohort until February 2nd 2024 at Ontario Tech Continuous Learning's program information and registration page.

About Ontario Tech University

Located in the eastern Greater Toronto Area, Ontario Tech University has grown out of a bold, ambitious vision: to take on the grand challenges we face as a society and find solutions to meet and exceed tomorrow's needs. By teaching students new approaches to problem-solving and innovative uses of technology, our commitment to scholarship produces new types of graduates: highly engaged citizen leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit; people prepared to excel in the modern workplace, and ready to lead their peers. For more information, please visit: ontariotechu.ca

About RoboGarden

Calgary, Alberta-based RoboGarden Inc . is a subsidiary of Micro Engineering Tech. Inc (METI) an international, award-winning AI and Software product development and consulting firm innovating in digital transformation across economic sectors.

RoboGarden emerged from METI's in-house program for training employees in advanced computer languages. METI's headquarters are in Calgary, Canada.

Source: 1 "Full Stack Developer in Ontario," Government of Canada Job Bank, Labour Market Information, Dec 12, 2024 Link Here

