ROBERTSON WINERY - WHERE QUALITY MEETS HUMANITY

MONTREAL, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Nestled in the spectacular landscapes of South Africa's Western Cape Province stands Robertson, a town steeped in 180 years of local tradition.

There, on the banks of the Breede River, seven generations of grape-growers and 35 families have made Robertson Winery into what it is today: the heart and soul of South-African winemaking.

BY AND FOR THE PEOPLE

Incepted in 1852, the town of Robertson was built on the altruistic values of its founder, Dr. William Robertson, a Scottish minister.

90 years later, the Robertson Winery was born, with humanitarian cornerstone values reflecting that of the town's founding father.

Now available across 40 countries worldwide, Robertson Winery remains deeply connected to the lives of the women and men that help build it and is dedicated to giving back.

From supporting the local hospice and sports clubs to launching the "Really Good Library" at the Nkqubela Primary School, the community's well-being remains at the forefront of the Winery's efforts.

In the words of Pieter Siebrits, Robertson Winery's CEO: "Our community is absolutely everything to us. Without the people, there would be no purpose to what we do."

The winery's employees enjoy this dedication firsthand: through the company's Wellness and Benefits programs, they are given access to wellness days, counselling services, an onsite clinic, free housing, free firewood and more.

BORN FROM THE LAND IT CARES FOR

Acutely aware of the delicate balance required to produce the finest grapes, Robertson Winery doesn't take the land's riches for granted.

Cellar Master Rianco van Rooyen highlights the importance of sustainability in creating quality wines: "As wine-makers, we know more than anyone how fragile our ecosystem can be. It is our responsibility to treat it with respect in order to deliver the very best wines our land has to offer for generations to come."

As such, the Winery ensures it limits its environmental impact every step of the way: conscious water management, environmentally-friendly chemicals, recycling and responsible electricity-use are all key to Robertson Winery's efforts.

Further showcasing its dedication to a more durable model, the winery became the first South African producer to fully comply with the Wine and Agricultural Ethical Association (WIETA) sustainability and ethics standard throughout their supply chain, paving the way for other companies across the country.

It was additionally awarded a certification by the Integrated Production of Wine (IPW), making it a reference for wineries nation-wide.

AN ODE TO TASTE

The Winery's acclaimed selection aims to offer an unforgettable tasting experience for everyone. From deep reds and crisp whites to sparkling rosés and non-alcoholic wines, Robertson Winery is a one-stop destination for all.

This year, it is proudly launching a new label for the Robertson Chenin Blanc, a modern take on its heritage visuals, imbued with the brand's commitment to innovation and responsibility.

(Re)Discover Robertson Winery's complete selection at your local liquor store or at https://robertsonwinery.co.za/

ABOUT ROBERTSON WINERY

Established in 1852, the town of Robertson shines brightly as a haven for wine-lovers and nature-enthusiasts alike. From its land was born the Robertson Winery, a local institution supported by a strong community and a deep-rooted dedication to the care of its natural resources. Today, the brand's acclaimed wines are available in over 40 countries across the world and stand as an ode to South-Africa's wine-making tradition.

