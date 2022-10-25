Robert Half Shares Five Considerations to Improve Your Job Search

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Although the demand for skilled talent remains strong, professionals need to be increasingly strategic and intentional when making career moves. "The Canadian economy continues to shift and, as a result, some companies may be re-evaluating their hiring strategies," said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Workers should make a point of highlighting the value they bring to potential employers. This begins with knowing what companies seek in prospective hires, and pulling relevant strengths to the forefront."

A Robert Half survey of 900 senior managers in Canada reveals five key considerations for those launching a job search.

1. Resume red flags — When evaluating candidates' resumes, top factors that give employers pause include:





1. Frequent job hopping (80 per cent)

2. Insufficient skills for the position (80 per cent)

3. Vague descriptions of past jobs (79 per cent)



2. Referrals — Nearly 9 in 10 managers (86 per cent) are more likely to hire a candidate with a referral from a current employee.





3. Range of knowledge — Sixty-two per cent of team leaders prefer hiring specialists with deep subject matter expertise in a particular field of study over generalists with varied skills and knowledge across multiple areas.





4. Remote compensation — Companies hiring workers who live outside their location are setting pay by:

• Employee location: 37 per cent

• Company location: 36 per cent

• Candidate's experience only (location is irrelevant): 27 per cent





5. Returnships — Sixty-five per cent of managers have rehired a former employee who left the company on good terms. The biggest benefits of returning employees are that they:

1. Bring in-demand skills, knowledge and experience (22 per cent)

2. Have proven job performance and skill sets (22 per cent)

3. Can quickly assimilate and begin contributing (21 per cent)

"Today's employers are looking to hire professionals who can make an immediate impact and want to build their career with the company," added King. "When it comes to hiring in the current labour market, some companies are being more discerning, which is why it is critical for job seekers to ensure they stand out."

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from 900 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Visit roberthalf.ca and download the company's award-winning mobile app.

