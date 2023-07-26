Robert Half's Linda Muneka Named to Women We Admire's List of Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto for 2023

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Robert Half is proud to announce that Linda Muneka, Vice President, Management Resources Practice, has been named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto for 2023 by Women We Admire, listed at #2.

Linda is responsible for driving the tactical execution of operational initiatives and go-to-market strategies for more than 90 offices in North America. She joined Robert Half in 2015, quickly taking on increased responsibility, including leading multiple teams by translating market and data-driven insights into actionable strategies, creating success in a highly competitive landscape. Linda and her teams have assisted clients with transformational business projects in areas such as governance, risk and compliance, technical accounting, financial systems, cash, and cost management. Linda is a people-first leader, proudly a member of the company's Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN), and often mentors new employees on their professional journeys.

Women We Admire is a membership organization comprised of the most accomplished women executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada, and this award recognizes the essential role women in leadership play as a driving force for Toronto's growth. They say: "This year's awardees play a crucial role in shaping the organizations they serve, fostering collaboration, driving sustainable growth, and promoting a more equitable society. Their dedication within the workplace and through volunteerism is helping break barriers and spark change for future generations of women in leadership."

About Robert Half

