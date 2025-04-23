ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income was $17 million, or $0.17 per share, on revenues of $1.352 billion. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $64 million, or $0.61 per share, on revenues of $1.476 billion.

"For the first quarter of 2025, global enterprise revenues were $1.352 billion, down 8 percent from last year's first quarter on a reported basis, and down 6 percent on an adjusted basis. Business confidence levels moderated during the quarter in response to heightened economic uncertainty over U.S. trade and other policy developments. Client and job seeker caution continues to elongate decision cycles and subdue hiring activity and new project starts," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "Despite the uncertain outlook, we are very well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and support our clients' talent and consulting needs through the strength of our industry-leading brand, our people, our technology and our unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to thank our employees across the globe for their resilience and unwavering commitment to success. Their efforts have earned us significant recognition already in 2025, including being honored as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. We are particularly proud that high levels of employee engagement again earned both Robert Half and Protiviti recognition as two of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)







Service revenues $ 1,351,907

$ 1,475,937 Costs of services 852,862

913,140







Gross margin 499,045

562,797







Selling, general and administrative expenses 460,163

521,899 Operating income 38,882

40,898 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is

completely offset by related costs and expenses) 20,171

(43,376) Interest income, net (3,572)

(6,413) Income before income taxes 22,283

90,687 Provision for income taxes 4,933

26,986







Net income $ 17,350

$ 63,701







Diluted net income per share $ 0.17

$ 0.61







Weighted average shares:





Basic 100,666

103,787 Diluted 101,015

104,399

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION





Contract talent solutions





Finance and accounting $ 562,933

$ 641,970 Administrative and customer support 165,627

199,932 Technology 152,542

157,970 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (117,897)

(112,814) Total contract talent solutions 763,205

887,058 Permanent placement talent solutions 112,091

124,767 Protiviti 476,611

464,112 Total service revenues $ 1,351,907

$ 1,475,937





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.





March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 342,473

$ 540,939 Accounts receivable, net

$ 786,560

$ 861,450 Total assets

$ 2,696,953

$ 2,889,702 Total current liabilities

$ 1,190,356

$ 1,179,540 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,313,222

$ 1,519,245





Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 13,006

$ 13,004 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 6,160

$ 8,391 Capital expenditures

$ 12,394

$ 11,780 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

668

761

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Margin





























Contract talent solutions $ 296,933

$ 350,570

$ 296,933

$ 350,570

38.9 %

39.5 %

38.9 %

39.5 % Permanent placement talent solutions 111,861

124,548

111,861

124,548

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 408,794

475,118

408,794

475,118

46.7 %

47.0 %

46.7 %

47.0 % Protiviti 90,251

87,679

86,212

96,036

18.9 %

18.9 %

18.1 %

20.7 % Total $ 499,045

$ 562,797

$ 495,006

$ 571,154

36.9 %

38.1 %

36.6 %

38.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 296,933 38.9 %

$ 111,861 99.8 %

$ 408,794 46.7 %

$ 90,251 18.9 %

$ 499,045 36.9 %

$ 350,570 39.5 %

$ 124,548 99.8 %

$ 475,118 47.0 %

$ 87,679 18.9 %

$ 562,797 38.1 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

(4,039) (0.8 %)

(4,039) (0.3 %)

— —

— —

— —

8,357 1.8 %

8,357 0.6 % As Adjusted $ 296,933 38.9 %

$ 111,861 99.8 %

$ 408,794 46.7 %

$ 86,212 18.1 %

$ 495,006 36.6 %

$ 350,570 39.5 %

$ 124,548 99.8 %

$ 475,118 47.0 %

$ 96,036 20.7 %

$ 571,154 38.7 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























Contract talent solutions $ 276,212

$ 331,588

$ 290,242

$ 300,452

36.2 %

37.4 %

38.0 %

33.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions 106,135

116,576

108,237

112,693

94.7 %

93.4 %

96.6 %

90.3 % Total talent solutions 382,347

448,164

398,479

413,145

43.7 %

44.3 %

45.5 %

40.8 % Protiviti 77,816

73,735

77,816

73,735

16.3 %

15.9 %

16.3 %

15.9 % Total $ 460,163

$ 521,899

$ 476,295

$ 486,880

34.0 %

35.4 %

35.2 %

33.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 276,212 36.2 %

$ 106,135 94.7 %

$ 382,347 43.7 %

$ 77,816 16.3 %

$ 460,163 34.0 %

$ 331,588 37.4 %

$ 116,576 93.4 %

$ 448,164 44.3 %

$ 73,735 15.9 %

$ 521,899 35.4 % Adjustments (1) 14,030 1.8 %

2,102 1.9 %

16,132 1.8 %

— —

16,132 1.2 %

(31,136) (3.5 %)

(3,883) (3.1 %)

(35,019) (3.5 %)

— —

(35,019) (2.4 %) As Adjusted $ 290,242 38.0 %

$ 108,237 96.6 %

$ 398,479 45.5 %

$ 77,816 16.3 %

$ 476,295 35.2 %

$ 300,452 33.9 %

$ 112,693 90.3 %

$ 413,145 40.8 %

$ 73,735 15.9 %

$ 486,880 33.0 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income





























Contract talent solutions $ 20,721

$ 18,982

$ 6,691

$ 50,118

2.7 %

2.1 %

0.9 %

5.6 % Permanent placement talent solutions 5,726

7,972

3,624

11,855

5.1 %

6.4 %

3.2 %

9.5 % Total talent solutions 26,447

26,954

10,315

61,973

3.0 %

2.7 %

1.2 %

6.1 % Protiviti 12,435

13,944

8,396

22,301

2.6 %

3.0 %

1.8 %

4.8 % Total $ 38,882

$ 40,898

$ 18,711

$ 84,274

2.9 %

2.8 %

1.4 %

5.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating income

























































As Reported $ 20,721 2.7 %

$ 5,726 5.1 %

$ 26,447 3.0 %

$ 12,435 2.6 %

$ 38,882 2.9 %

$ 18,982 2.1 %

$ 7,972 6.4 %

$ 26,954 2.7 %

$ 13,944 3.0 %

$ 40,898 2.8 % Adjustments (1) (14,030) (1.8 %)

(2,102) (1.9 %)

(16,132) (1.8 %)

(4,039) (0.8 %)

(20,171) (1.5 %)

31,136 3.5 %

3,883 3.1 %

35,019 3.4 %

8,357 1.8 %

43,376 2.9 % As Adjusted $ 6,691 0.9 %

$ 3,624 3.2 %

$ 10,315 1.2 %

$ 8,396 1.8 %

$ 18,711 1.4 %

$ 50,118 5.6 %

$ 11,855 9.5 %

$ 61,973 6.1 %

$ 22,301 4.8 %

$ 84,274 5.7 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in operating income. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2023

2024

2025

2023

2024

2025



Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1 Global















































Finance and accounting

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0 Administrative and customer

support

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2 Technology

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

21.6

18.9

4.5

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

19.4

17.8

6.8 Total contract talent solutions

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8 Total talent solutions

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3 Protiviti

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

5.3

2.7

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

4.5

4.7 Total

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3 Total talent solutions

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3 Protiviti

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

9.3

6.6

2.3

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

7.6

5.6

3.6 Total

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1 Total talent solutions

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3 Protiviti

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

4.4

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

7.9 Total

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8

1.3 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.2

0.4

0.2

0.5

1.0 As Adjusted

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8

1.3 Currency Impact

-0.9

-0.2

0.3

-0.1

0.2

0.7 As Adjusted

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

























Technology























As Reported

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.5

-0.7

1.4 Currency Impact

-0.2

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.7 As Adjusted

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

21.6

18.9

4.5 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.9

-1.0

1.6 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.3

0.2

-0.3

-0.1

0.7 As Adjusted

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

19.4

17.8

6.8

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.6

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7

1.3 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4

0.9 As Adjusted

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7

1.3 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.1

0.5

0.1

0.4

1.1 As Adjusted

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.6

-0.2

-1.4

-0.7

1.2 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4

1.0 As Adjusted

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

5.3

2.7 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.7

-0.3

-1.7

-0.8

1.5 Currency Impact

-0.6

0.0

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.5 As Adjusted

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

4.5

4.7

























Total























As Reported

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.4

-0.8

1.4 Currency Impact

-0.6

-0.1

0.4

0.0

0.3

0.8 As Adjusted

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.5

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9

1.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.6

-0.2

-1.4

-0.8

1.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.5

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9

1.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

9.3

6.6

2.3 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.6

-0.2

-1.7

-1.0

1.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

7.6

5.6

3.6

























Total























As Reported

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.6

-0.1

-1.5

-1.0

1.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.5

-1.1

-1.6

-0.4

0.6 Currency Impact

-3.2

-0.6

1.7

0.5

1.7

3.9 As Adjusted

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.3

-1.0

-1.6

-0.4

0.6 Currency Impact

-2.3

-0.2

1.8

0.4

1.4

3.8 As Adjusted

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8 Billing Days Impact

0.2

1.4

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5

0.6 Currency Impact

-3.1

-0.5

1.7

0.5

1.7

3.9 As Adjusted

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

4.4 Billing Days Impact

0.2

1.4

-1.0

-1.7

-0.4

0.7 Currency Impact

-3.0

-0.2

1.3

-0.8

-0.2

2.8 As Adjusted

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

























Total























As Reported

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.3

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5

0.6 Currency Impact

-3.0

-0.4

1.6

0.1

1.2

3.6 As Adjusted

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

