ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $41 million, or $0.41 per share, on revenues of $1.370 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $68 million, or $0.66 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $58 million, or $0.58 per share, on revenues of $2.722 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $132 million, or $1.27 per share, on revenues of $2.948 billion.

"For the second quarter of 2025, global enterprise revenues were $1.370 billion, down 7 percent from last year's second quarter both on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis. Elevated global economic uncertainty persisted throughout the quarter, extending client and job seeker caution, elongating decision cycles, and subduing hiring activity and new project starts. Revenue levels fell modestly during the first two months of the quarter, then stabilized at lower levels in June, which continued post-quarter into July," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We are very well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and support our clients' future talent and consulting needs through the strength of our industry-leading brand, our people, our technology, and our unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to thank our employees, who are our greatest asset and what differentiates us in the marketplace, for the significant company recognition we received in the second quarter. We are proud to have ranked number one on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. We were also recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms and one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,369,743

$ 1,472,524

$ 2,721,650

$ 2,948,461 Costs of services 860,269

895,845

1,713,131

1,808,985















Gross margin 509,474

576,679

1,008,519

1,139,476















Selling, general and administrative expenses 507,934

501,136

968,097

1,023,035 Operating income 1,540

75,543

40,422

116,441 Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (57,654)

(15,733)

(37,483)

(59,109) Interest income, net (2,239)

(5,186)

(5,811)

(11,599) Income before income taxes 61,433

96,462

83,716

187,149 Provision for income taxes 20,465

28,306

25,398

55,292















Net income $ 40,968

$ 68,156

$ 58,318

$ 131,857















Diluted net income per share $ 0.41

$ 0.66

$ 0.58

$ 1.27















Weighted average shares:













Basic 100,410

103,151

100,537

103,469 Diluted 100,539

103,328

100,776

103,864

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 555,626

$ 623,120

$ 1,118,559

$ 1,265,090 Administrative and customer support 165,591

190,344

331,218

390,276 Technology 158,403

157,899

310,945

315,869 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (119,812)

(116,466)

(237,709)

(229,280) Total contract talent solutions 759,808

854,897

1,523,013

1,741,955 Permanent placement talent solutions 114,713

131,063

226,804

255,830 Protiviti 495,222

486,564

971,833

950,676 Total service revenues $ 1,369,743

$ 1,472,524

$ 2,721,650

$ 2,948,461





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.





June 30,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 380,547

$ 547,370 Accounts receivable, net

$ 826,872

$ 893,467 Total assets

$ 2,832,196

$ 2,937,749 Total current liabilities

$ 1,322,626

$ 1,263,264 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,311,918

$ 1,480,155





Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 25,608

$ 25,520 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 13,217

$ 15,557 Capital expenditures

$ 27,573

$ 24,174 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,128

1,660

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 297,367

$ 336,161

$ 297,367

$ 336,161

39.1 %

39.3 %

39.1 %

39.3 %

$ 594,300

$ 686,731

$ 594,300

$ 686,731

39.0 %

39.4 %

39.0 %

39.4 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 114,551

130,801

114,551

130,801

99.9 %

99.8 %

99.9 %

99.8 %

226,412

255,349

226,412

255,349

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 411,918

466,962

411,918

466,962

47.1 %

47.4 %

47.1 %

47.4 %

820,712

942,080

820,712

942,080

46.9 %

47.2 %

46.9 %

47.2 % Protiviti 97,556

109,717

110,357

112,947

19.7 %

22.5 %

22.3 %

23.2 %

187,807

197,396

196,569

208,983

19.3 %

20.8 %

20.2 %

22.0 % Total $ 509,474

$ 576,679

$ 522,275

$ 579,909

37.2 %

39.2 %

38.1 %

39.4 %

$ 1,008,519

$ 1,139,476

$ 1,017,281

$ 1,151,063

37.1 %

38.6 %

37.4 %

39.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 297,367 39.1 %

$ 114,551 99.9 %

$ 411,918 47.1 %

$ 97,556 19.7 %

$ 509,474 37.2 %

$ 336,161 39.3 %

$ 130,801 99.8 %

$ 466,962 47.4 %

$ 109,717 22.5 %

$ 576,679 39.2 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

12,801 2.6 %

12,801 0.9 %

— —

— —

— —

3,230 0.7 %

3,230 0.2 % As Adjusted $ 297,367 39.1 %

$ 114,551 99.9 %

$ 411,918 47.1 %

$ 110,357 22.3 %

$ 522,275 38.1 %

$ 336,161 39.3 %

$ 130,801 99.8 %

$ 466,962 47.4 %

$ 112,947 23.2 %

$ 579,909 39.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 594,300 39.0 %

$ 226,412 99.8 %

$ 820,712 46.9 %

$ 187,807 19.3 %

$ 1,008,519 37.1 %

$ 686,731 39.4 %

$ 255,349 99.8 %

$ 942,080 47.2 %

$ 197,396 20.8 %

$ 1,139,476 38.6 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

8,762 0.9 %

8,762 0.3 %

— —

— —

— —

11,587 1.2 %

11,587 0.4 % As Adjusted $ 594,300 39.0 %

$ 226,412 99.8 %

$ 820,712 46.9 %

$ 196,569 20.2 %

$ 1,017,281 37.4 %

$ 686,731 39.4 %

$ 255,349 99.8 %

$ 942,080 47.2 %

$ 208,983 22.0 %

$ 1,151,063 39.0 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



























































Contract talent solutions $ 318,871

$ 308,886

$ 278,944

$ 298,015

42.0 %

36.1 %

36.7 %

34.9 %

$ 595,083

$ 640,474

$ 569,186

$ 598,467

39.1 %

36.8 %

37.4 %

34.4 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 111,218

116,285

106,292

114,653

97.0 %

88.7 %

92.7 %

87.5 %

217,353

232,861

214,529

227,346

95.8 %

91.0 %

94.6 %

88.9 % Total talent solutions 430,089

425,171

385,236

412,668

49.2 %

43.1 %

44.1 %

41.9 %

812,436

873,335

783,715

825,813

46.4 %

43.7 %

44.8 %

41.3 % Protiviti 77,845

75,965

77,845

75,965

15.7 %

15.6 %

15.7 %

15.6 %

155,661

149,700

155,661

149,700

16.0 %

15.7 %

16.0 %

15.7 % Total $ 507,934

$ 501,136

$ 463,081

$ 488,633

37.1 %

34.0 %

33.8 %

33.2 %

$ 968,097

$ 1,023,035

$ 939,376

$ 975,513

35.6 %

34.7 %

34.5 %

33.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 318,871 42.0 %

$ 111,218 97.0 %

$ 430,089 49.2 %

$ 77,845 15.7 %

$ 507,934 37.1 %

$ 308,886 36.1 %

$ 116,285 88.7 %

$ 425,171 43.1 %

$ 75,965 15.6 %

$ 501,136 34.0 % Adjustments (1) (39,927) (5.3 %)

(4,926) (4.3 %)

(44,853) (5.1 %)

— —

(44,853) (3.3 %)

(10,871) (1.2 %)

(1,632) (1.2 %)

(12,503) (1.2 %)

— —

(12,503) (0.8 %) As Adjusted $ 278,944 36.7 %

$ 106,292 92.7 %

$ 385,236 44.1 %

$ 77,845 15.7 %

$ 463,081 33.8 %

$ 298,015 34.9 %

$ 114,653 87.5 %

$ 412,668 41.9 %

$ 75,965 15.6 %

$ 488,633 33.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 595,083 39.1 %

$ 217,353 95.8 %

$ 812,436 46.4 %

$ 155,661 16.0 %

$ 968,097 35.6 %

$ 640,474 36.8 %

$ 232,861 91.0 %

$ 873,335 43.7 %

$ 149,700 15.7 %

$ 1,023,035 34.7 % Adjustments (1) (25,897) (1.7 %)

(2,824) (1.2 %)

(28,721) (1.6 %)

— —

(28,721) (1.1 %)

(42,007) (2.4 %)

(5,515) (2.1 %)

(47,522) (2.4 %)

— —

(47,522) (1.6 %) As Adjusted $ 569,186 37.4 %

$ 214,529 94.6 %

$ 783,715 44.8 %

$ 155,661 16.0 %

$ 939,376 34.5 %

$ 598,467 34.4 %

$ 227,346 88.9 %

$ 825,813 41.3 %

$ 149,700 15.7 %

$ 975,513 33.1 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income (loss)





























































Contract talent solutions $ (21,504)

$ 27,275

$ 18,423

$ 38,146

(2.8 %)

3.2 %

2.4 %

4.5 %

$ (783)

$ 46,257

$ 25,114

$ 88,264

(0.1 %)

2.7 %

1.6 %

5.1 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 3,333

14,516

8,259

16,148

2.9 %

11.1 %

7.2 %

12.3 %

9,059

22,488

11,883

28,003

4.0 %

8.8 %

5.2 %

10.9 % Total talent solutions (18,171)

41,791

26,682

54,294

(2.1 %)

4.2 %

3.1 %

5.5 %

8,276

68,745

36,997

116,267

0.5 %

3.4 %

2.1 %

5.8 % Protiviti 19,711

33,752

32,512

36,982

4.0 %

6.9 %

6.6 %

7.6 %

32,146

47,696

40,908

59,283

3.3 %

5.0 %

4.2 %

6.2 % Total $ 1,540

$ 75,543

$ 59,194

$ 91,276

0.1 %

5.1 %

4.3 %

6.2 %

$ 40,422

$ 116,441

$ 77,905

$ 175,550

1.5 %

3.9 %

2.9 %

6.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating income (loss)























































As Reported $ (21,504) (2.8 %)

$ 3,333 2.9 %

$ (18,171) (2.1 %)

$ 19,711 4.0 %

$ 1,540 0.1 %

$ 27,275 3.2 %

$ 14,516 11.1 %

$ 41,791 4.2 %

$ 33,752 6.9 %

$ 75,543 5.1 % Adjustments (1) 39,927 5.2 %

4,926 4.3 %

44,853 5.2 %

12,801 2.6 %

57,654 4.2 %

10,871 1.3 %

1,632 1.2 %

12,503 1.3 %

3,230 0.7 %

15,733 1.1 % As Adjusted $ 18,423 2.4 %

$ 8,259 7.2 %

$ 26,682 3.1 %

$ 32,512 6.6 %

$ 59,194 4.3 %

$ 38,146 4.5 %

$ 16,148 12.3 %

$ 54,294 5.5 %

$ 36,982 7.6 %

$ 91,276 6.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss) to reported operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating income (loss)























































As Reported $ (783) (0.1 %)

$ 9,059 4.0 %

$ 8,276 0.5 %

$ 32,146 3.3 %

$ 40,422 1.5 %

$ 46,257 2.7 %

$ 22,488 8.8 %

$ 68,745 3.4 %

$ 47,696 5.0 %

$ 116,441 3.9 % Adjustments (1) 25,897 1.7 %

2,824 1.2 %

28,721 1.6 %

8,762 0.9 %

37,483 1.4 %

42,007 2.4 %

5,515 2.1 %

47,522 2.4 %

11,587 1.2 %

59,109 2.1 % As Adjusted $ 25,114 1.6 %

$ 11,883 5.2 %

$ 36,997 2.1 %

$ 40,908 4.2 %

$ 77,905 2.9 %

$ 88,264 5.1 %

$ 28,003 10.9 %

$ 116,267 5.8 %

$ 59,283 6.2 %

$ 175,550 6.0 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in operating income (loss). The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2024

2025

2024

2025



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Global















































Finance and accounting

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8 Administrative and customer

support

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3 Technology

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

0.4 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

-10.3

1.4

21.6

18.9

4.5

2.9

-9.9

1.3

19.4

17.8

6.8

2.5 Total contract talent

solutions

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6 Total talent solutions

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3 Protiviti

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

5.3

2.7

1.8

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

4.5

4.7

1.5 Total

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2 Total talent solutions

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0 Protiviti

-4.8

3.3

9.3

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-4.2

3.1

7.6

5.6

3.6

-0.7 Total

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2 Total talent solutions

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6 Protiviti

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

4.4

13.1

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

10.7 Total

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8

1.3

0.4 Currency Impact

-0.2

0.4

0.2

0.5

1.0

-0.4 As Adjusted

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0 Billing Days Impact

0.8

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8

1.3

0.4 Currency Impact

-0.2

0.3

-0.1

0.2

0.7

-0.7 As Adjusted

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

























Technology























As Reported

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

0.3 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.3

-1.5

-0.7

1.4

0.5 Currency Impact

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.7

-0.4 As Adjusted

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

-10.3

1.4

21.6

18.9

4.5

2.9 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.3

-1.9

-1.0

1.6

0.5 Currency Impact

-0.3

0.2

-0.3

-0.1

0.7

-0.9 As Adjusted

-9.9

1.3

19.4

17.8

6.8

2.5

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1 Billing Days Impact

0.6

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7

1.3

0.4 Currency Impact

-0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4

0.9

-0.4 As Adjusted

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7

1.3

0.5 Currency Impact

-0.1

0.5

0.1

0.4

1.1

-0.6 As Adjusted

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3 Billing Days Impact

0.6

-0.2

-1.4

-0.7

1.2

0.4 Currency Impact

-0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4

1.0

-0.4 As Adjusted

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

5.3

2.7

1.8 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.3

-1.7

-0.8

1.5

0.4 Currency Impact

0.0

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.5

-0.7 As Adjusted

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

4.5

4.7

1.5

























Total























As Reported

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0 Billing Days Impact

0.7

-0.3

-1.4

-0.8

1.4

0.4 Currency Impact

-0.1

0.4

0.0

0.3

0.8

-0.5 As Adjusted

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7 Billing Days Impact

0.5

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9

1.1

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2 Billing Days Impact

0.6

-0.2

-1.4

-0.8

1.2

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0 Billing Days Impact

0.5

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9

1.1

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

-4.8

3.3

9.3

6.6

2.3

-0.7 Billing Days Impact

0.6

-0.2

-1.7

-1.0

1.3

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-4.2

3.1

7.6

5.6

3.6

-0.7

























Total























As Reported

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4 Billing Days Impact

0.6

-0.1

-1.5

-1.0

1.2

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5 Billing Days Impact

1.5

-1.1

-1.6

-0.4

0.6

1.4 Currency Impact

-0.6

1.7

0.5

1.7

3.9

-1.8 As Adjusted

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6 Billing Days Impact

1.3

-1.0

-1.6

-0.4

0.6

1.4 Currency Impact

-0.2

1.8

0.4

1.4

3.8

-2.0 As Adjusted

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2 Billing Days Impact

1.4

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5

0.6

1.4 Currency Impact

-0.5

1.7

0.5

1.7

3.9

-1.8 As Adjusted

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

4.4

13.1 Billing Days Impact

1.4

-1.0

-1.7

-0.4

0.7

1.7 Currency Impact

-0.2

1.3

-0.8

-0.2

2.8

-4.1 As Adjusted

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

10.7

























Total























As Reported

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3 Billing Days Impact

1.3

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5

0.6

1.5 Currency Impact

-0.4

1.6

0.1

1.2

3.6

-2.5 As Adjusted

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

