Robert Half receives three Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2026, for 11th consecutive year

TORONTO, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to receive three Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2026, winning in the following categories: Compensation Survey/Salary Forecast, Executive Recruitment Agency, and Recruitment Agency. 2026 marks Robert Half's 11th consecutive year as a recipient of Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards, and the sixth year of winning recognition for the Canada Salary Guide From Robert Half.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which reflects the impact our people make every day – connecting skilled professionals with rewarding opportunities at great companies, and building trusted relationships to deliver consistent, results-driven solutions to our partners in the business community", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "It's this commitment to service excellence that continues to set Robert Half apart year after year, and we're honoured to once again be recognized by the Canadian HR Reporter audience."

The survey for the Readers' Choice Awards 2026 took place between February 16 to March 13, drawing responses from across the Canadian HR community who use these services for their own business needs. According to Canadian HR Reporter: "A Readers' Choice win reflects genuine trust among practitioners with no stake in the result other than their own professional judgement. In a market crowded with vendors claiming to solve every HR challenge at once, it is among the most credible forms of recognition available in Canada."

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

SOURCE Robert Half Canada Inc.

Jillian Levick, 1.647.288.4887, [email protected]