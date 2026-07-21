Robert Half named by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms 2026, with recognition in three categories

TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has once again been named by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms for 2026 – earning recognition as a top-performing firm in the categories of Professional Recruiting, Executive Recruiting and Temporary Staffing.

Forbes 2026

The rankings are presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista, and are based on a comprehensive evaluation of industry recommendations and performance data – incorporating feedback from approximately 15,000 participants, including HR managers, hiring decision-makers, recruitment professionals and candidates, as well as additional market and performance indicators.

"We're incredibly proud to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Recruiting and Temporary Staffing Firms", said David King, senior managing director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "These awards are a testament to the trust our clients place in us, and to the expertise, dedication and commitment of our teams. In a rapidly evolving talent market, this recognition reinforces the expertise of our people and our commitment to excellence while strengthening our purpose to deliver exceptional talent solutions and service to organizations and professionals across Canada."

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca

SOURCE Robert Half Canada Inc.

Jillian Levick, 1.647.288.4887, [email protected]