More than 4 in 10 Canadian professionals plan to look for a new job in the second half of 2026

Job search plans are on the rise as professionals seek better benefits and growth

51% say AI-generated application materials have intensified competition and made it harder to stand out

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows that professionals are reassessing their careers, with many preparing to make a move in the second half of 2026. A survey of more than 1,500 Canadian professionals found that 44 per cent plan to look for a new job in the next six months, up from 33 per cent in the first half of 2026 and 26 per cent one year ago.

Millennial workers (53%), as well as HR (57%) and technology (53%) professionals, are the most likely to explore new opportunities.

Job search plans over time

What's motivating workers to change jobs?

After several years of market uncertainty and cautious job search activity, professionals have become increasingly motivated to pursue new opportunities for these key reasons:

Better benefits and perks (38%)

Career advancement opportunities (38%)

Feeling underpaid based on skillset (33%)

More flexibility (33%)

More remote work options (31%)

For those choosing to stay in their current roles, the top reason is not wanting to lose the level of flexibility their workplace provides (46%), highlighting the importance of a competitive total rewards package--including flexibility--in attracting and retaining top talent.

"Over the past few years, many professionals have taken a more cautious approach to career moves, often prioritizing stability amid economic and workplace uncertainty," said Koula Vasilopoulos, senior managing director at Robert Half. "We're seeing a growing sense of confidence with more people re-engaging in the job market and intentionally pursuing opportunities that offer meaningful career progression, flexibility and stronger alignment with their longer-term goals."

How has AI complicated the job search?

While professionals are exploring new opportunities, many anticipate challenges ahead, particularly as AI continues to reshape the job search. Among those looking for a new role:

51 per cent say AI-generated applications have intensified competition for open roles

46 per cent are concerned about keeping their skills current as AI evolves

"AI is reshaping the job search in real and immediate ways," Vasilopoulos added. "While these tools can help candidates apply more easily, they can also make it harder to stand out as applications become more uniform and less reflective of an individual's true experience. Job seekers need to be thoughtful in how they use AI, while continuing to build in-demand skills and clearly articulate the value they bring."

FAQ:

Why are more professionals planning to look for a new job?

Workers are reassessing their long-term career goals, compensation, flexibility, and growth opportunities. Professionals appear more willing to explore new roles that better align with their priorities.

How has AI changed the job search process?

AI has made applying for jobs easier, but it has also increased competition and application volume. Hiring managers are reviewing more homogenous applications, making it increasingly important for candidates to demonstrate authentic technical skills, communication abilities, and measurable experience.

What can job seekers do to stand out in today's market?

Candidates should focus on clearly communicating measurable accomplishments, showcasing adaptability, and highlighting both technical and human skills. Tailoring resumes thoughtfully rather than relying on AI can also help candidates differentiate themselves.

Should professionals work with a recruiter during their job search?

Working with a specialized staffing firm can help candidates better understand hiring trends, identify opportunities that align with their skills, and prepare more effectively for interviews. Recruiting experts can also provide insight into employer expectations, compensation trends and in-demand skills across industries.

About the Research

The research is gathered from a survey developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in April 2026. The survey includes responses from more than 1,500 employed workers aged 18 and over across Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca

SOURCE Robert Half Canada Inc.

Jillian Levick, 647-288-4887, [email protected]