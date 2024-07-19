Robert Half Receives Four Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2024

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be the recipient of four Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards 2024, winning in the following categories: Executive Recruitment Agency, Recruitment Agency, Specialized Recruitment Agency (Marketing & Creative), and Discount Program in Employee Benefits and Perks.

The survey for the Readers' Choice Awards 2024 took place between February 12 and March 8, 2024. Canadian HR Reporter opened service provider nominations to create a list of notable businesses in the Canadian HR community who provide valuable knowledge and research within their respective areas. Three nominees (including ties) who received the highest number of overall votes in each category were awarded the Readers' Choice designation.

"Winning these four Canadian HR Reporter Readers' Choice Awards is a proud moment for Robert Half", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "We are thrilled to be recognized for our thought leadership, and dedication to our clients and colleagues through commitment to success, integrity, and expertise."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

Robert Half, 181 Bay Street, Suite 820 | Toronto ON M5J 2T3, Contact: Jillian Levick, 1.647.288.4887, [email protected]