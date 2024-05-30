WESTMOUNT, QC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Robert G. Miller continues to reiterate his innocence. The clear motivation behind this whole case, dating back as far as 30 years ago, is easy financial gain at his expense.

Mr. Miller deplores the fact that the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions) [DPCP] chose to initiate proceedings against him, notwithstanding its knowledge that his state of health prevents him from defending himself.

Mr. Miller is suffering from very advanced degenerative Parkinson's disease. He is in an extremely frail condition. He is bedridden and under 24/7 care.

Despite this, Mr. Miller will vigorously protect his reputation, fight for the truth and refute these false allegations with equal determination.

SOURCE Robert G. Miller