WESTMOUNT, QC, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Recognized throughout his life for his honesty, integrity and philanthropy, Robert G. Miller remains true to himself and asserts his innocence to the charges against him. He once again refutes these false allegations made with the sole objective of unworthy financial gain at his expense.

His reputation has always been impeccable and recognized, both personally and in business. Throughout his life, all his relationships have been honest, consensual and pleasant.

His health challenges are well known. M. Miller, who turns 81 today, has been fighting a battle against Parkinson's disease for the last 28 years. He is bedridden and on oxygen. Despite these challenges, which prevent him from defending himself, Robert G. Miller intends to take all available means to restore his reputation.

SOURCE Robert G. Miller