Robert Dumas awarded financial industry Top 25 honour in the Personal Insurer category by Finance et Investissement

QUEBEC, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX : SLF) (NYSE: SLF) is proud to announce that Robert Dumas, Sun Life Quebec President and Chief Executive Officer, took top spot in the "Personal Insurer" category on Finance et Investissement's Top 25 financial industry ranking. He was honoured as the "Financial Personality of the Year" in 2017.

At the forefront of changes driven by clients' evolving needs and actively involved in the community, Mr. Dumas has orchestrated the execution of Sun Life's business strategy in Quebec. With the strategy's focus on attracting and retaining local talent, workforce numbers in Quebec have risen by 35% since 2010 and market share has grown in the province. This in turn has led to growth of top-flight teams in specialized areas, including investment, financial planning, technology, disability management, actuarial, marketing, translation, customer service, operations and pharmacology. Quebec-based experts mean a deeper read of Quebecers' needs, and delivery of better aligned solutions with the right fit.

A passion for innovation

Robert Dumas is driven by a passion for innovation. His approach is rooted in putting clients squarely at the heart of all Sun Life's technological advances. Working with a team of seasoned experts, Mr. Dumas has championed major investments in digital innovation, which has laid the foundation for simpler and more efficient ways to serve clients, while boosting communication frequency and relevance.

Sun Life's technological ingenuity has earned it recognition for its my Sun Life (Canada) mobile app, which continues to be one of the country's top-rated insurance industry apps, with nearly 30,000 users giving it 4.6 stars out of 5.

Active in the community

Robert Dumas' reputation shines brightly in the community. He holds four different honorary chairs and is active on the boards of five organizations dedicated to the community, a testament to his commitment to building sustainable and healthier communities. He has been a catalyst behind many causes, in particular those supporting mental and physical health, social inclusion and access to arts and culture.

About Sun Life in Quebec

Sun Life was founded in Quebec more than 150 years ago and is committed to building a sustainable future for our communities. We have 2,800 employees and advisors working every day to deliver on our purpose of helping our 1.5 million clients in Quebec achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. We foster a high-performance culture that is collaborative, innovative and diverse.

Sun Life's investments in Quebec include infrastructure projects, long-term bonds and real estate. These investments were valued at $9 billion as of December 31, 2018 (not including investments through MFS and Sun Life Global Investments funds). We own the iconic Sun Life Building and 1250 René-Lévesque in Montreal, both award winners for energy efficiency.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,063 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Services of Canada Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "SLF".

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

