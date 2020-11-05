Before joining BMO, Bennett served as Director of Finance with Edward Jones Canada and Chief Financial Officer with RBC Dexia Investor Services Trust.

"Robert Bennett's more than 20 years of financial expertise will serve SOCAN well," said SOCAN Interim CEO Jennifer Brown. "His impressive financial management, revenue reporting and strategic financial planning experience make him an excellent addition to the executive team."

"I am thrilled to join SOCAN to be part of a great team," Bennett said. "It is awesome to join an organization that is dedicated to music creators and music publishers."

A certified Chartered Professional Accountant, he holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Smith School of Business from Queen's University, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from from McGill University.

Fluent in English and French, in his spare time he has been singing in choirs since the age of five and is a keen fan of SOCAN members' music.

Robert Bennett's career with SOCAN begins on November 9, 2020.

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 160,000 songwriters, composers, music publishers and visual artists are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data as well as a commitment to lead the global transformation of rights management, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music and visual arts have value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com

