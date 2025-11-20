Canadian Purpose Economy Project recognizes six co-authors of 'A Call to Purpose'

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Co-operators President & CEO, Rob Wesseling, is one of six recipients of the Canadian Purpose Economy Project's (CPEP) inaugural Peter ter Weeme Purpose Economy Champion Award for their authorship of 'A Call to Purpose,' a pledge by six of Canada's most prominent CEOs that invites their peers to articulate a social purpose for their companies. The award recognizes an individual, organization or group that has made an outsized, positive contribution to advancing social purpose within business and financial systems in Canada.

At a time when Canadian organizations are increasingly embedding purpose into strategy and operations, CPEP's vision is that by 2030 at least 25 per cent of Canadian businesses will adopt, disclose and authentically embed a social purpose across their operations and relationships. This year's six recipients exemplify that vision, having demonstrated exceptional impact in mobilizing a purpose-driven economy through their efforts.

A Call to Purpose unites influential, purpose-driven business leaders to challenge the status quo of business in Canada and invites organizations to embed social purpose within their strategy. It is a rallying cry to mobilize a broader movement of Canadian businesses to reflect on their role in society and take meaningful action toward a purpose economy.

"We are proud to recognize Rob Wesseling for his instrumental role in launching the movement for social purpose in Canadian business", said Coro Strandberg, Co-Founder and Chair at Canadian Purpose Economy Project. "By co-authoring a Call to Purpose, he has created a powerful rallying cry that motivates business leaders to embed purpose in their organization and helps build momentum toward making social purpose mainstream. His leadership, and the example set by Co-operators, show what a purpose-driven business truly looks like in action."

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award, alongside this esteemed group of social purpose business leaders," said Rob Wesseling, President & CEO, Co-operators. "Purpose is the guiding principle of our work, and this recognition motivates us to go further in building financial security for Canadians and our communities in pursuit of our vision to be a catalyst for a resilient and sustainable society."

CPEP presented the award at the fifth national #PurposeinBusinessWeek, which brought together business leaders, policymakers and social purpose practitioners to accelerate progress toward an integrated purpose economy.

About the Canadian Purpose Economy Project

The Canadian Purpose Economy Project (CPEP) exists to accelerate the transition to the purpose economy. It engages national ecosystem actors to create an enabling environment for social purpose businesses to start, transition, thrive and grow. CPEP is a project of the Canadian Business for Social Responsibility (CBSR) Education Foundation. www.purposeeconomy.ca

About Co ‑ operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $78 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

