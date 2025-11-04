WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Applications are now open for communities across Canada to apply for the Wildfire Community Preparedness Day award. Wildfire Community Preparedness Day ("Prep Day") is a national campaign that encourages citizens to take actions that increase their home, neighbourhood, and community's resilience to wildfire.

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is observed on the first Saturday in May. In 2026, it will take place on Saturday, May 2. Residents of all ages, all over the country, are encouraged to come together on that day to host events and work on projects that raise awareness of wildfire risk and increase their resilience to it.

Between now and January 31, 2026, groups can apply for a $500 award to help fund their Prep Day events between May and October. FireSmart™ Canada, in collaboration with the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), Co-operators, and Canadian provincial and territorial wildfire agencies support this annual event by offering a $500 award, a kit of promotional materials, and FireSmart Canada resources.

In 2025, FireSmart Canada celebrated the 10th anniversary of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

We awarded more recipients than ever before with over 400 communities from 10 provinces and two territories receiving funding for their events!

"On behalf of FireSmart Canada, I'd like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Co-operators and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction for their continued support of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day and their commitment to year-round engagement," said Hannah Swift, Director of Prevention and Mitigation at the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. "Wildfire resilience cannot be achieved by one person or organization alone. When individuals, communities, and partners each contribute, it creates meaningful progress in reducing wildfire risk. On Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, communities are stepping up, taking action, and showing how small, local efforts can lead to lasting change."

"As a co-operative insurer and founding member of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, we remain committed to working with FireSmart Canada to ensure communities are better equipped to anticipate and mitigate the impact of wildfires and strengthen their resilience," said Maya Milardovic, Associate Vice-President of Government Relations at Co-operators. "We are excited to continue supporting this important program, in which Canadians across the country will work in their communities to reduce their exposure to the devastating effects of wildfires."

"The Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction is proud to participate in Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, a vital initiative that brings communities together to reduce wildfire risk and build resilience," said Paul Kovacs, Executive Director of ICLR. "We believe that proactive engagement, education, and collaboration are key to protecting lives, property, and the environment in the face of an increasing number of destructive fire events right across the country. This day is a powerful reminder of the role we all play in preparing for and mitigating the impacts of wildfires."

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day is a call to action for all. Families, individuals, and community groups are urged to participate and learn more about FireSmart principles to better prepare themselves and their communities.

To apply, or to learn more about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, visit: https://firesmartcanada.ca/programs/wildfire-community-preparedness-day/

To learn more about wildfire resilience and FireSmart Canada, visit: www.firesmartcanada.ca

About FireSmart™ Canada

FireSmart Canada™ is a program committed to helping Canadians reduce their wildland fire risk and become resilient to wildland fire through community-based solutions. Through publications, programs, outreach training, and workshops, FireSmart Canada provides tools for Canadians to be pro-active in preparing their homes, properties and neighborhoods for the threat of wildland fire. FireSmart Canada operates under a mandate from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, and is supported by federal, provincial, and territorial wildland fire management agencies and partners with municipal governments and the private sector. For more information visit www.firesmartcanada.ca.

About Co-operators

Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co‑operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $78 billion in assets under administration, Co‑operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co‑operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

About ICLR

Established in 1998 by Canada's property and casualty insurers, ICLR is an independent, not-for-profit research institute based in Toronto and at the University of Western Ontario in London, Canada. ICLR is a centre of excellence for disaster loss prevention research and education. ICLR's research staff is internationally recognized for pioneering work in a number of fields including wind and seismic engineering, atmospheric sciences, water resources engineering and economics. Multi-disciplined research is a foundation for ICLR's work to build communities more resilient to disasters. Visit www.iclr.org

