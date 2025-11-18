GUELPH, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Co-operators, a leading financial services co-operative, is proud to announce that it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026. This is the second consecutive year the organization has earned the national recognition, which highlights Canadian employers across Canada that lead their industries in creating exceptional workplaces.

Co-operators continues to build on its commitment to providing an inclusive and supportive environment where employees are valued, empowered, and connected by a shared purpose – financial security for Canadians and our communities.

"This recognition reflects the impact of our people and the strength of our workplace culture," said Laura Mably, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "When our employees are supported to grow and succeed, the impact extends beyond the workplace, helping us build more resilient communities across Canada."

"Our co-operative culture is what sets us apart and is at the heart of who we are and how we work," continued Laura Mably. "Now more than ever, the organization remains committed to creating a workplace where employees can bring their best self to work each day and make a meaningful difference."

Employee programs and initiatives include:

Competitive pay and incentive plans, pension, and benefits that support financial well-being, including education sessions to help employees prepare for retirement. Career development: A performance management program that supports growth, along with opportunities that encourage learning and leadership development across all roles.

A performance management program that supports growth, along with opportunities that encourage learning and leadership development across all roles. Well-being programs: A continued focus on mental, physical, social, and financial well-being through initiatives that enable employees to thrive personally and professionally.

A continued focus on mental, physical, social, and financial well-being through initiatives that enable employees to thrive personally and professionally. Community involvement: Empowering employees to give back through two paid volunteer days each year, contributing to stronger, more resilient communities.

Empowering employees to give back through two paid volunteer days each year, contributing to stronger, more resilient communities. Employee recognition: Celebrating employees for their dedication and achievements through programs that highlight collaboration and service milestones.

For more information about Co-operators and career opportunities, please visit

About Co-operators



Proudly Canadian since 1945, Co-operators is a leading financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. With more than $78 billion in assets under administration, Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and ranked as one of Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

