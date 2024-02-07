TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is announcing that Rob Palmer has joined the company as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Palmer has a robust industry background, most recently with The Calgary Airport Authority as its vice president, commercial, strategy and chief financial officer. His responsibilities included long-term planning, capital requirements, budgeting, internal controls, treasury and reporting. This experience complements previous time spent at WestJet as vice president and controller.

"Rob has a clear understanding of airport operations and airline finances, and we expect to benefit from his knowledge in these areas," said Michael Deluce, CEO, Porter Airlines. "His time at WestJet came during a period when it was quickly expanding, similar to today's situation at Porter as we develop into a North American carrier. We welcome Rob as a new and valued member of our team."

Palmer has more than 20 years of public company, capital markets, financial and strategic management experience across numerous industries that include the chief financial officer with Northview Residential REIT and senior leadership roles with Molson and BCE Emergis.

"The opportunity to join Porter at a moment when it is reshaping airline competition is incredibly exciting," said Palmer. "I truly enjoy working in the aviation industry and with the people who choose to make their careers in it. My goal is to contribute to making Porter one of the strongest and best airlines in North America."

Porter currently flies to over 30 destinations in Canada and the U.S., and will be announcing numerous new destinations and routes in 2024.

