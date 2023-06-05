Rob Keen named Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and CCD for SiriusXM Canada

Paul Cunningham to retire after 17 years leading Sales, Marketing and CCD team

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, is pleased to announce that Rob Keen has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Canadian Content Development (CCD), reporting to SiriusXM Canada CEO Mark Redmond.

"Rob is a strong, results-driven leader with over 20 years of experience, including 17 years in progressive leadership roles at SiriusXM. He brings a wealth of sales, product, partnership, industry and business experience to this position," said Redmond. "I am pleased to welcome him to the Senior Leadership Team to help grow and evolve our automotive, digital, brand, and marketing divisions."

Rob Keen joined Sirius Canada in 2006, where he was responsible for leading the rapid growth of satellite radio throughout retailers and partners across the country. His responsibilities grew to include Direct to Consumer sales, Special Markets, (Music for Business, Aviation and Marine) Product Management, and the launch and growth of SiriusXM subscriptions on the SXM App.

Most recently, Keen held the position of Vice President of OEM Partnerships, Connected Services and Aftermarket, where he managed SiriusXM automotive partnerships along with the launch of major product initiatives, including SiriusXM with 360L - the most advanced in-car experience to hit the road – across Canada.

Prior to joining SiriusXM, Keen held several senior sales and marketing positions within Bell Canada, playing a significant role in the early launch and growth of Bell's satellite television business. Later, he championed efforts in defining, developing and delivering on the marketing strategies to simplify consumer offerings, along with streamlining product portfolios and business practices to ensure best in class customer experience.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to take on this expanded role, and to lead Sales, Marketing and CCD at SiriusXM," said Keen. "With a deep understanding of the automotive industry and a passion for building strong partnerships, I look forward to continuing to contribute to growing the SiriusXM Canada brand."

In his new role, Keen will take on overseeing SiriusXM's Canadian Content Development, ensuring CCD initiatives continue to effectively support and elevate Canadian artists through SiriusXM's significant annual contributions to the industry.

Keen joins the Senior Leadership Team as Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD, has made the decision to retire after 18 years with SiriusXM Canada. "Paul has been instrumental in helping shape SiriusXM Canada into the company it is today, guiding his team skillfully and with compassion through our many transformations as an organization," said Mark Redmond. "He will always be known for his effective leadership, immense integrity and valuable strategic insights, and will be greatly missed at SiriusXM Canada. We wish him and his family all the best in his well-earned retirement."

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

